NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans for a new soccer field at the old Coletti Farm property off Elena Street and Mineral Spring Avenue will not infringe on the local historic cemetery discovered here last year, said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week.
Following a Jan. 4 Breeze story, cemetery advocate Ken Postle, of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, said he wondered how the newly discovered cemetery fits the plans for the athletic field.
The cemetery and its three-dozen or so burials were found last summer, including seven known inscribed stones, five of which are marked, including two known veterans. This is the previously missing Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot (otherwise known as NP12), a burial site mostly made up of members of the Hawkins, Olney and Parker families, he said. The last burial was around 1850.
Mayor Charles Lombardi responded this week by saying that the plans being drawn up by a consultant are most certainly accounting for the cemetery and will work around it. He said a resident in the area had reached out with similar concerns.
Postle had been searching for the cemetery for much of the past 10 years when it was rediscovered last year.
Postle recruited the North Providence Public Works Department to clean out brush and help 19 volunteers restore the cemetery.
The stones in the best shape were those for Hezekiah and Phebe Olney. Hezekiah was a lieutenant, joining the militia after the American Revolution as part of the new nation’s first line of defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.