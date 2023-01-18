Olney headstone
The cemetery containing the Hezekiah Olney headstone will be completely preserved as part of the town’s work to develop a new soccer field off Elena Street, says Mayor Charles Lombardi.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans for a new soccer field at the old Coletti Farm property off Elena Street and Mineral Spring Avenue will not infringe on the local historic cemetery discovered here last year, said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week.

Following a Jan. 4 Breeze story, cemetery advocate Ken Postle, of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, said he wondered how the newly discovered cemetery fits the plans for the athletic field.

