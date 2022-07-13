NORTH PROVIDENCE – When a late-June declaration period ended with no town residents submitting their names to chal-lenge incumbent members of the Town Council, Council President Dino Autiello says he sent a note to colleagues telling them exactly what he thinks it means.
At a time of intense political turmoil, when candidates at the local, state, and national level are springing up everywhere one looks, he told them, to have no opponents should make them really proud.
“I told them this is a testament to the job you’re doing,” he told The North Providence Breeze. “It was a proud moment, it really was.”
Autiello, who will soon turn 40 years old, said now is easily the cra-ziest time the country has seen in his lifetime, and to have no opponents for four council seats at a time such as this is quite an achievement.
“They’re just a really great group,” he said of the current council.
Autiello, running at-large to again represent the whole town, as well as District 1 Councilor Ronald Baccala Jr., District 2 Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, and District 3 Councilor Mario Martone are all running without opponents in this year’s elections.
School Committee is a different story, as reported last week, where multiple candidates are challenging incumbents. Mayor Charles Lombardi does not need to run for re-election this year, as North Providence has staggered four-year terms.
Being council president is not an easy job, said Autiello, and most of the feedback council members receive is generally negative given the nature of the job.
“A lot of the problems fall on our plate, and that’s fine,” he said.
Fortunately, he said, he has a really good working relationship with the mayor and rest of the council. Things in town are being run so well, he said, with great synergy between the mayor, council and local General Assembly delegation. Everyone is very professional and does a great job advocating for more money for the town, he said.
Barring a stunning successful write-in campaign by an unknown challenger, Autiello will see another four years on the council, likely as council president.
“There’s a lot of stuff I want to see through,” he said, including redevelopment of the old public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue and more new elementary schools built.
“That’s a really important thing for the town,” he said. “We have the opportunity to have all new elementary schools.”
Though it’s a big projected bill at some $100 million, he said, much of it would be reimbursed by the state. A meeting is being planned for next Tuesday, July 19, to hash out the details of the plan.
“There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be ironed out,” he said, adding that a building committee would determine the actual cost and other details.
In addition to ongoing recreation facility improvements across town, Autiello said the final piece of the puzzle he sees in addressing town needs on a broad scale is to address the overall appearance of the community. A resident recently came up to him asking about a tree-planting program, he said, and he believes such a program should be a priority this fall.
“I think it’s time to work on the aesthetics,” he said.
Autiello noted that there’s been a lot going on in the Centredale end of town related to commercial improvements and streetscape upgrades, and he thinks the focus should now turn to the Marieville end of the town.
“I know the guys that represent that area want the same aesthetic,” he said. “It’s time.”
He said being able to “bookend the town” with nicer-looking villages, while also adding trees and other streetscape improvements up and down main corridors such as Mineral Spring Avenue, will do wonders for overall quality of life in North Providence.
Autiello said he would also love to see a flower box/basket program similar to the one on Broad Street in Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cumberland come to North Providence. “The aesthetic of the town is next,” he said.
(1) comment
Encouraging to see Marieville being considered for some overdue improvements. Hopefully itvwill come to fruition.
