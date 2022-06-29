NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence Town Council President Dino Autiello says he is seeking re-election this year to the at-large seat to continue the progress made in town over his 12 years.
“North Providence has some exciting new projects coming up like the new animal shelter, another new elementary school, and the potential development of the old public safety complex,” he said.
“As I have said in the past, I could have lived anywhere, but I chose to make my home in North Providence, the town I love and grew up in,” added Autiello.
With work experience in government relations, business consulting, and as a former small business owner, Autiello was first elected 12 years ago to represent District 3. Eight years ago, he was chosen by colleagues to lead the body as council president.
Citing “a proven record of effective and collaborative leadership, coupled with accomplishments and advocacy across local and state levels,” Autiello said he believes he is best prepared to continue to serve the town during these pivotal times.
“Twelve years ago, I set out with one goal in mind: to restore the pride in a town that had been rocked by scandal, and I am proud of the progress we have made in that time,” he said.
Today, he added, North Providence has one of the best bond ratings in the state, a state-of-the-art public safety complex at no cost to the taxpayers, business development up and down Mineral Spring Avenue, Camp Meehan, “and most importantly, brand-new schools for the future of the town.”
“I have always treated everyone I meet, personally, professionally and politically, with the respect and dignity that they deserve, and while it sounds like a simple philosophy, I believe it goes a long way,” he said.
“I have also proven that I am willing to make the tough decisions when necessary for the best interests of the taxpayers of our town. If elected, I will continue to fight for the taxpayers, advocate for better infrastructure and recreational facilities, and ensure the town continues to invest in our youth, seniors and hard-working families. I look forward to continuing to represent the town of North Providence, the town I have always called home.”
