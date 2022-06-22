NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Ronald Baccala is seeking re-election to continue representing District 1.
“It has been an honor to represent my neighbors on the Town Council for the past three and a half years,” Baccala said in a release.
Being a lifelong resident of North Providence, Baccala said he believes the same values instilled in the community are also instilled in him.
“This belief has only been solidified with my engagement with neighbors while on the council,” he said.
Since being elected, Baccala said he has been focused on listening to all sides of issues to make an informed decision.
“I try to put myself in everyone’s shoes when listening to constituents and stakeholders to better understand the issues before casting a vote on any topic,” he said.
This was most apparent with his advocacy against a proposed storage facility on Mineral Spring Avenue and in District 1, he noted.
“At the end of the day, performing the essential job duty of communicating with my constituents guided me to the right decision; this was not good for our neighbors and therefore it was not good for me,” Baccala said, vowing to continue this community engagement and observation as he seeks re-election.
