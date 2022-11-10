WOONSOCKET – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will not only soon return as mayor, but she was successful Tuesday in leading a campaign to vote out three of the four remaining council members who supported removing her from office in the weeks leading up to the election.

Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, giving her the clear majority she’d called for as she urged residents to help her move the city forward and move away from “obstructionists” on the council. John Ward was the only person to vote for her removal and also win a seat on the council Tuesday.

