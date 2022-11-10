WOONSOCKET – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will not only soon return as mayor, but she was successful Tuesday in leading a campaign to vote out three of the four remaining council members who supported removing her from office in the weeks leading up to the election.
Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, giving her the clear majority she’d called for as she urged residents to help her move the city forward and move away from “obstructionists” on the council. John Ward was the only person to vote for her removal and also win a seat on the council Tuesday.
Tension between members of the council and Baldelli-Hunt had been building for years before boiling over last month after outgoing Councilor Denise Sierra filed a complaint saying the mayor failed to execute her duties and ignored measures passed by the council. After a delay granted by the Rhode Island Supreme Court in September, the city council held a hearing on the matter and ultimately voted 3-2 to remove her from office.
Council President Dan Gendron, a 13-year veteran on the city council, has been serving as mayor since. Baldelli-Hunt was poised to return to office in December without contest until a write-in emerged on behalf of Sierra for mayor. Baldelli-Hunt, otherwise unopposed on the ballot Tuesday, took home 5,094 votes, or 76.2 percent of the total.
Speaking with The Breeze Wednesday morning, Baldelli-Hunt said she didn’t feel too surprised by the ultimate outcome, as the “word on the street” leading up to Tuesday was encouraging for herself and the candidates she supported.
“They (voters) were very displeased with the actions of the councilors who are currently there, minus councilors Soucy and Gonzalez,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “... It was clear to us, as we spoke to individuals, that they were insulted at the fact that their votes in the 2020 election were stripped and that their voices were silenced.”
Baldelli-Hunt received roughly 7,000 votes in the 2020 election, about 2,000 more than the highest vote-getter on the city council in that cycle. After voters turned out again to support her this week, she said she was looking forward to working with the new council for a “fresh beginning for the city of Woonsocket.”
The re-elected mayor and council winners celebrated their win Tuesday at the Italian Workingmen’s Club on Diamond Hill Road after the mayor’s incumbent allies Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy, as well as returning Councilors Christopher Beauchamp and Garrett Mancieri and newcomers Scott McGee and Brian Thompson, all won seats. Councilor John Ward was the lone incumbent who voted for her removal to come in the top seven, scoring seventh overall. Gonzalez came in first overall, followed by McGee, Beauchamp, Soucy, Mancieri, Thompson and Ward.
Gendron came in eighth place behind Ward, followed by newcomer and Baldelli-Hunt ally Benjamin Shatraw in ninth and incumbents Jim Cournoyer and Roger Jalette in 10th and 11th place. Challengers Shannan Ross and Michael Disney, who were not among the seven candidates Baldelli-Hunt campaigned for, came in 12th and 13th place.
For School Committee, challenger Michelle Sztabor lost her bid to come in the top five voter-earners, as five incumbents, Paul Bourget, Lynn Kapiskas, Amie Lynn Costa, Donald Burke and Alan LeClaire all won.
Voters gave Baldelli-Hunt a secondary win on Tuesday, rejecting a ballot question that would have given the council sole authority over the hiring of a city solicitor. The vote on that was narrower, at 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent.
Answering a call Tuesday, Jalette told The Breeze he was surprised by the outcome of the election. He said Baldelli-Hunt “definitely got her way” after spending between $20,000 and $25,000 campaigning for herself and against Jalette, Ward, Cournoyer, and Gendron.
“We didn’t spend hardly any money,” Jalette said. “I guess money talks.”
Asked if he had any regrets about the handling of the dispute between the mayor and council, Jalette said he “did (his) job according to the city charter” and believed it was handled “100 percent appropriately.”
“Congratulations to all the winners, and I hope you can do a better job than we did,” Jalette added.
Gendron and Cournoyer could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Gonzalez said she was excited by the outcome and thanked her volunteers for helping to spread her platform of “letting everybody know I’m really passionate about what I do for the city.” She said she was looking forward to working with the new council members, and said she was not surprised by the changes.
“I watched everybody work really hard,” she said of the campaigns. “And I was at the polls for early voting since Oct. 19 … I was getting feedback from people, and I could tell they were angry about the proceedings and all that happened. It gave me a good sense there could be a shake-up.”
Ahead of the election, newcomers in the race voiced a shared opinion that a renewed and more collaborative relationship is needed between the administration and the mayor. Likewise, residents voiced their disappointment with the infighting in the city over the past weeks in decrying the actions of councilors in putting politics before the will of the people. Some also said the actions of the council were damaging to the city’s reputation in the state.
Gonzalez also said she campaigned against the solicitor question. She said the ballot question was not worded properly, and her request to correct this was denied before it went on the ballot. Ultimately, she said, it was the will of the people to vote it down.
Democrats won all statewide seats in Rhode Island on Tuesday, as well as both congressional seats. In Senate District 20, incumbent Democratic Roger Picard was re-elected with 4,241 votes, or 59.4 percent. He defeated Republican John Resendes with 2,894 votes, or 40.5 percent.
In Senate District 24, Democrat Melissa Murray won with 2,738 votes, or 56.2 percent. Republican Craig Lacouture earned 2,124 votes, or 43.6 percent.
Republican Brian Newberry earned 3,634 votes, or 64 percent, in the race for House of Representatives District 48. He defeated Democrat Paul Jones, who earned 2,045 votes, or 36 percent.
In House District 49, independent Jon Brien was victorious with a slim 50-vote margin. Brien earned 1,262 votes, or 50.7 percent of the vote to defeat Democrat Glenn Dusablon, who received 1,212 votes, or 48.7 percent.
Democrat Stephen Casey ran unopposed in House District 50. Likewise, Democratic Robert Phillips was unopposed in House District 51.
