Baldelli-Hunt celebrates with supporters
Buy Now

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt celebrates her win for mayor Tuesday with council allies Valerie Gonzalez, center, Scott McGee, behind her, and Chris Beauchamp, among others.

 Breeze photo by Bob Emerson

WOONSOCKET – Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, as three of four council members who supported her removal lost their seats.

Baldelli-Hunt and council winners celebrated the win at the Italian Workingmen's Club on Diamond Hill Road, after the mayor's incumbent allies Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy, as well as returning Councilors Christopher Beauchamp and Garrett Mancieri and newcomers Scott McGee and Brian Thompson all won seats. Councilor John Ward was the only incumbent who voted for her removal to come in the top seven, scoring seventh overall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.