WOONSOCKET – Six of the seven City Council candidates supported by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt won a seat on the council Tuesday, as three of four council members who supported her removal lost their seats.
Baldelli-Hunt and council winners celebrated the win at the Italian Workingmen's Club on Diamond Hill Road, after the mayor's incumbent allies Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy, as well as returning Councilors Christopher Beauchamp and Garrett Mancieri and newcomers Scott McGee and Brian Thompson all won seats. Councilor John Ward was the only incumbent who voted for her removal to come in the top seven, scoring seventh overall.
Interim Mayor Dan Gendron came in eighth place behind Ward, followed by newcomer Benjamin Shatraw in ninth and incumbents Jim Cournoyer and Roger Jalette in 10th and 11th place. Challengers Shannan Ross and Michael Disney, who were not among the seven candidates Baldelli-Hunt campaigned for, came in 12th and 13th place.
Baldelli-Hunt herself, running unopposed in a bid to retake the seat she was removed from, beat back a mayoral write-in challenge in support of outgoing Councilor Denise Sierra, defeating it with 76.2 percent of the overall vote.
For School Committee, challenger Michelle Sztabor lost her bid to come in the top five voter-earners, as five incumbents, Paul Bourget, Lynn Kapiskas, Amie Lynn Costa, Donald Burke and Alan LeClaire all won.
Voters gave Baldelli-Hunt another win on Tuesday, rejecting a ballot question that would have given the council sole authority over the hiring of a city solicitor. The vote on that was narrower, at 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent.
Democrats won all statewide seats in Rhode Island on Tuesday, as well as both congressional seats.
