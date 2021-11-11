PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has kicked-off its long-running Holiday Giving Tree program at all 20 of its branches to collect gifts for underprivileged kids served by local nonprofits.
BankRI branches will display a Holiday Giving Tree in their lobby, decorated with ornaments that feature the name, age, and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. Throughout the nearly six-week effort, customers and members of the community are invited to visit a branch to select an ornament and provide a gift for that child. Once a gift has been purchased, donors may return to their branch to place the unwrapped present beneath the tree with the original ornament attached to the gift.
Those interested in participating but unable to visit a BankRI may call their local branch to request ornament information or to schedule a curbside drop-off of a donated gift. Branch information and numbers can be found at www.BankRI.com/locations.
BankRI’s nonprofit partners for the 24th annual Holiday Giving Tree program include, Adoption Rhode Island, AIDS Care Ocean State, Angels in Action RI, Community Care Alliance, Comprehensive Community Action Program, Connecting for Children & Families, town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program, Domestic Violence Program of CrossroadsRI, Tri-County Community Action Agency.
