NORTH SMITHFIELD – Tensions remain high in an ongoing feud between North Smithfield resident Mike Clifford and Town Council President John Beauregard, much of it of late focused on a disagreement over the way one town property is taxed.
According to Clifford, back in March, he reached out to the council during a meeting asking for an explanation on why Iron Mine Hill Road Solar Array land was still qualified under the state’s Farm, Forest & Open Space Program (FFOS), saying he never got a firm answer from either the tax assessor or council. To qualify for the program, land must be actively forested in accordance with a written forestry plan approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
“Weak excuses and false tales from Council President Beauregard have been given every time I’ve asked the question,” wrote Clifford in a post on Sept. 29. He added that according to the tax assessor’s records, almost every acre of land was still being taxed under the FFOS program, even though half the acreage is covered with solar panels.
The total amount of land equals 317 acres, and out of that, 175 acres are in the FFOS program according to the RIDEM, Tax Assessor Jennifer St. George told The Breeze this week, saying she’s explained it to Clifford multiple times before. St. George added that of the 317 acres, 39 acres of which include solar, about 25 acres are being taxed as commercial land. Another 200 acres or so is considered prime site or access land.
“I’m not trying to hide anything or do anything illegal,” she said. “It is what it is, DEM notified me that it’s 175, that’s how I have to tax it.”
St. George says the taxation matter will be addressed during a planned Oct. 17 meeting, but Clifford said he’s concerned that he won’t be allowed to ask questions at that meeting, as he has not been given the direct information he’s requesting.
The ongoing dispute between Beauregard and Clifford came to a head when Beauregard read comments from Clifford’s Cliff Notes Facebook page during an Oct. 3 council meeting. Clifford later pointed out that Beauregard left out pieces of the quotes during that meeting.
“John B is going to face a rude awakening tik tok tik tok,” said Beauregard during the meeting. He also asked if he should be watching his back, as the comment had seemed very much threatening. The full comment on the post from Sept. 29 read, “There’s so much secrecy and non-transparency on the Town Council it’s pathetic. John B is going to face a rude awakening. He thinks he’s immune from investigation and removal from office. Tik tok tik tok.”
“Even hate speech should be protected as long as it’s not intended to entice others into action,” Beauregard told The Breeze in a statement. He added that it takes a certain amount of “depravity” to make comments on Clifford’s page, and that Clifford encourages the negativity.
“The problem is exacerbated when Mr. Clifford steps out of the virtual world and brings his obsession into the real world,” said Beauregard. He added that his wife had seen Clifford driving into his neighborhood past his home, and a neighbor had seen a suspicious vehicle around the same time in August.
“I haven’t driven down that street in probably close to two years,” Clifford responded when told of the claim.
“At that time, I went there to see the layout of the cul-de-sac accessing the new subdivision lots,” he said. Clifford said that this wasn’t the first time Beauregard had claimed something against the North Smithfield resident, adding that April Lombardi was also part of spreading “crazy rumors” when he was a member of the School Committee.
“April and her crazy friends spread a rumor when I was on the School Committee that I was following 14 school buses all at once in order to track their bus route time,” he said. “How the hell could anyone follow 14 buses taking 14 routes all within one hour? What I actually did was sit in my car directly across from the bus depot for one hour and logged the time each bus left and returned from their routes,” he said. Clifford said that he shut the “crazies up” by producing a copy of his cell phone records showing that he made many calls and sent texts from a waiting room from a doctor’s office in Johnston during the time he was supposedly following buses.
Clifford added that when it comes the legality of certain issues, the town’s charter should be changed to address specific language on certain projects, such as the solar array farm. Clifford said in an Oct. 7 Facebook post that Solicitor David Igliozzi and his family and law partners have contributed to Beauregard’s campaign in the past, as have other attorneys, which is reason for concern.
Beauregard maintains that his wife had no doubt that it was Clifford in their neighborhood.
“I can’t spend my time worrying about insignificant things, or people that don’t really matter,” he said. “If I do it will take away from the things that truly do matter and are important, like family, friends, my business, and my commitment to the town.”
Clifford now says he’s considering suing the town based on the claims against him by Beauregard.
