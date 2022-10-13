Clifford, Michael 2012 Color

Clifford

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Tensions remain high in an ongoing feud between North Smithfield resident Mike Clifford and Town Council President John Beauregard, much of it of late focused on a disagreement over the way one town property is taxed.

According to Clifford, back in March, he reached out to the council during a meeting asking for an explanation on why Iron Mine Hill Road Solar Array land was still qualified under the state’s Farm, Forest & Open Space Program (FFOS), saying he never got a firm answer from either the tax assessor or council. To qualify for the program, land must be actively forested in accordance with a written forestry plan approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

