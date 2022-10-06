NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Council President John Beauregard and supporter April Lombardi on Monday slammed the councilman’s social media critics, saying those people are creating division in town.
“I have people sending me Facebook screenshots of people (who) are creating divide in this town, and people who are going on somebody’s Facebook page and saying really, really inappropriate things. John and I, we were talking earlier. Can you read some of the things that your child has brought to your attention from social media,” said Lombardi during the Town Council meeting.
The Facebook post that Lombardi mentioned came from resident Michael Clifford’s Cliff Notes page in which Clifford expressed frustration with Beauregard and the council for not giving him an answer in a timely manner.
“At four North Smithfield Town Council meetings since May, I have asked for someone to explain how the Iron Mine Hill Road Solar Array land could possibly still be in the state’s Farm, Forest & Open Space Program (FFOS),” wrote Clifford.
To qualify for the program and receive a reduction in property taxes, land must be actively forested in accordance with a written forestry plan approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Clifford added. The tax assessor’s online records, however, appear to indicate that nearly every acre of the land is still being taxed as Farm, Forest & Open Space land even though almost half the acreage is now covered with solar panels.
“Weak excuses and false tales from Council President Beauregard have been given every time I’ve asked the question,” he wrote.
Asked for an answer Tuesday, Beauregard said RIDEM determines what land should be under the FFOS program. It’s up to the tax assessor how it’s all divvied up, he said, but it’s always going to be 175 acres in the FFOS.
Beauregard on Monday read off the comments under Clifford’s post, including, “I think this gif is spot on about how Johnny B Bad is essentially a criminal,” “the whole board is nothing but a bunch of crooked scumbags,” and “John B is going to face a rude awakening tik tok tik tok.”
“How am I supposed to read that? What is that supposed to mean? Do I have to watch my back now?” asked Beauregard.
“‘Beauregard is a bully, simple as that,’ that’s not that bad but it kind of hurts my feelings,” said Beauregard. Clifford tried to interject while Beauregard read the comments, but Beauregard turned him down, saying he did not have the floor.
Lombardi confronted Clifford.
“You’re continuing to let people say stuff like this about him because you don’t like him or because you don’t appreciate him,” she said, adding that everyone she knows has been kicked off of Clifford’s Facebook page.
“We spend so much time with community events, bringing this town together, bringing people together because we have the best town that I’ve ever known,” she said. “You continue to create a divide by allowing people on your page by fueling the fire, to allow people to call him a criminal and everything else you are responsible for and it is not appreciated.”
One item on the agenda Monday was the approval of an award for the bid for upgrades at the Forestdale Schoolhouse, at a total of more than $90,000.
“It involves putting a new roof on and building emergency exit stairs on the west side as the old ones unfortunately rotted away,” said North Smithfield Heritage Association President Rich Keene.
“It will also allow us to build the base for a replacement cupola. We want to focus on more critical repairs this time,” he said.
As there are two separate bids for the roof and the stairs, Councilor Paul Vadenais made a motion on both bids for the solicitor to review.
“I believe anything your group does is well resourced beyond question, and I thank you for the time you have given,” said Councilor Claire O’Hara.
“History is important and money well spent, so thank you for all your endeavors,” she said.
Also Monday, John Sirignano, a friend of Councilor Steven Corriveau, presented an idea to the council of hanging banners to honor active and past veterans on light poles throughout town.
“(I think it) would strengthen that bond of what we have in this town, whether it’s (through) fundraising for maintenance or installation, it’s just a matter of how we want to fund the initial cost,” said Sirignano.
Though there was no vote on the proposal, Sirignano added that he would work with the Department of Veterans Affairs and O’Hara to obtain funding for such a project.
The actual comments as written and the comment as read by John Beauregard are both available to read on the "Cliff Notes by Mike Clifford" Facebook page
