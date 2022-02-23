PAWTUCKET – Lt. Commander John Gordon Bradley Jr. was recently presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition at the Peddler’s Inn in Pawtucket. Pawtucket’s “Vet Detective” Scotty Stets presented the award to Bradley, after working with Congressman Jim Langevin and his staffer, Justyn Charon, to have Congress approve the honor.
In May 1945, Bradley and his co-pilot, Clifford Brinson, spotted the German submarine U-853 and reported the sighting. The report was ignored by the U.S. Navy, and 12 lives were lost as a result of the Nazi sub torpedoing and sinking the SS Blackpoint hours later off Block Island.
Paul Lawton, an expert on the U-853, provided the testimony to support the pilots’ eyewitness statements.
Pizza was donated by Olly’s Pizza and House of Pizza on Division Street, and Stets provided the musical entertainment for the evening. Stets and Bradley have done a documentary film together on the subject, which got the attention of former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who gave a gubernatorial award to the sailor.
Their book “We Saw the Sub,” telling the gripping war story, is being published by the U.S. Naval Institute Press.
