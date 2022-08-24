CENTRAL FALLS/PAWTUCKET – Caregivers at Blackstone Valley Community Health Center who are members of Service Eemployees Internaional Union 1199 New England have ratified a new three-year contract after negotiating since December of 2021.
• Significant wage increases of a minimum of 10 percent. Some categories of medical assistance will receive a wage increase this year of $2.61 per hour;
• Throughout the contract, there will be significant lump-sum bonuses that continue to provide economic benefits to members through the life of the contract;
• Recognition of Juneteenth Holiday, which recognizes the end of slavery;
• Other non-economic improvements that help to bring a voice to future changes at BVCHC;
For the last 30 years, states the press release, BVCHC staff have provided a range of care and services to all who need it, including prenatal, women’s health, pediatric, adolescent and adult preventative and acute care as well as behavioral health, dental and treatment for diabetes and asthma. Through the pandemic, staff provided critical health services to their patients, including administering thousands of vaccines. Blackstone received over $4 million in federal relief funding in 2021 to invest in recruitment and retention and the recent state budget committed $2.5 million to community health centers.
“Frontline union caregivers of Blackstone Valley Community Health Centers have been the backbone of our communities throughout the pandemic,” Jesse Martin, executive vice president of SEIU 1199 New England said in the release. “When caregivers have the support they need and the recognition they deserve, they can focus on providing highest quality healthcare and a vibrant community around them. This contract brings recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, which honors the end of slavery, along with large economic improvements that will continue to lift frontline health care workers out of poverty. This victory clearly recognizes the need for healthcare employers to recognize the sacrifices healthcare workers have made during this pandemic for the sake of our public health.”
Throughout the duration of workers’ efforts to settle a fair contract, states the release, many elected officials lent their support including: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Mayor James Diossa, Sen. Sandra Cano (SD-8), Rep. Leonela Felix (HD-61), Rep. David Morales (HD-7), Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls City Council President Jessica Vega, Sen. Jonathan Acosta (SD-16), Central Falls Councilwoman Tatiana Baena, Rep. Rebecca Kislack (HD-4), Rep. Karen Alzate (HD-60) and others.
In addition, the release states that SEIU caregivers at Providence Community Health Center, Rhode Island’s largest federally qualified health center, successfully settled a new three-year contract earlier this month. Frontline caregivers were able to win significant wage increases, COVID and incentive bonuses, frozen health insurance costs for the next two years and the addition of Juneteenth as a holiday.
