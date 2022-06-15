PAWTUCKET – Sen. Sandra Cano has announced that she will seek re-election to the District 8 Senate seat this year. In a release, she said she will continue her “ongoing grassroots efforts to bring leadership and strong city representation to the state.”
Cano said her campaign will continue to focus on bringing a new generation of leadership. Her priorities include improving the education system, ensuring thoughtful economic development initiatives, supporting increased services and protections for seniors in the community, and continuing to provide meaningful taxpayer relief.
“As the senator for District 8, I am proud of all that we have accomplished. By listening to my constituents and collaborating with my colleagues, we have realized major gains for our city and state,” said Cano. “The job, however, is not complete. I am confident that I can continue to bring a strong voice to the Statehouse on behalf of District 8 and all of Pawtucket.”
Cano, the first Latina chairperson of the Senate Education Committee, also serves on the Senate Finance Committee and the RI Black and Latino Caucus. She was appointed as the vice-chair of the Business, Economic Development, International Relations, and Trade Task Force by the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators.
Cano said she has shown strong support for improving education and childcare. She championed the Child Care is Essential Act which expands eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program. She also introduced and successfully passed the Early Educator Investment Act.
Pawtucket’s commerce director, Cano said she has been a staunch supporter of driving economic development. As a legislator, she said she played an integral role in the TIF legislation enabling “a once-in-a-lifetime riverfront opportunity known as Tidewater Landing,” and has worked closely with small businesses.
“Hopefully, my record speaks for itself, and I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished” said Cano.
Sandra Cano lives on Pullen Avenue with her fiancé and candidate for general treasurer, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, and their daughter Ari Hallel.
