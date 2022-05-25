PAWTUCKET – City resident Matt Carvalho says he's honored and humbled to announce a bid for the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island State Representative House District 58, seeking to oust incumbent Rep. Carlos Tobon.
A lifelong resident of the Fairlawn neighborhood that sits within District 58, he said it has been his goal for many years to serve his local community.
"I currently serve as a member of the Pawtucket Business Development Corporation, but I strive to do even more for Pawtucket," he said. "I want to serve as your state representative in order to be an effective advocate at the Statehouse.
The district need someone who understands and cares deeply for the local community and for the broader city, he added.
"We need someone who will focus on relevant local issues to improve the individual and collective lives of our community members," he said. "I am confident that I can be that person for you."
As state representative, he said he plans to bring a new sense of transparency and accountability to the office and to Rhode Island government as a whole, including a continuous series of open town halls where everyone will talk together as a community about the issues they face and find ways to address them in practical, real ways.
He said he would also work to alter the General Assembly’s website to mandate more transparency of members and make it easier for citizens to find and contact their representative, as well as to advocate for additional school reform and make the state more environmentally conscious and find more sustainable sources of energy.
