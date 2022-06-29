CENTRAL FALLS — More than 100 local residents, business owners, city employees and elected officials gathered for an evening celebrating the new life of the Central Falls Landing building.
The evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 saw the deck of the landing filled by those in attendance. After enjoying food and refreshments upstairs, a speaking program on the landing deck heard from many officials connected with the project who celebrated the ways the Central Falls Landing along the Blackstone River will drive economic activity – from providing locations for new restaurants, to dramatic land redevelopment and new access to activities on the river, like fishing, boating, kayaking and an outdoor learning classroom.
Blackstone Valley Tourism Council President Bob Billington led the speaking program, and said the 45-mile Blackstone River has been the backbone for economic and industrial independence in the area for generations. The landing building at 1420 Broad Street used to be the location of a rug company until the 1990s, and before that it was a manufacturer of parts for the textile industry.
“As you take a look around tonight, you can see amazing things are happening,” Mayor Maria Rivera said during the celebration. “From boats in the water, to businesses growing and two restaurants now here – a first for this long river…”
Despite the river’s length, Billington said there are just two restaurants located directly along the river, and both of them are located at the Central Falls Landing – Sharks Peruvian Cuisine and Royal Fried Chicken. Rivera said the vision for the landing started before her time in office, and thanked former Mayor James Diossa who was in attendance for the work his administration did to kick-start the revitalization of the property.
“Central Falls continues to become a destination for so much in our great city,” Rivera said. “And now, as we enter the summer season, I’m thrilled to have more families, youth, and visitors take advantage of everything we have to offer here.”
By driving tourism through activities offered by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council at the landing, the city aims to continue bolstering its tourism and economic activity.
Dave Richards, chairman of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council Board of Directors, was wearing a hammer pin on the lapel of his jacket at the party. He said he bought this pin from Billington for $10 as part of a fundraising campaign in the early 1990s.
“And it helped build that boat right there,” Richards said, gesturing to the River Explorer boat on the water.
He said the Central Falls Landing, which has the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council’s offices located on the third floor, represented the culmination of 30 years of work by the organization and its supporters.
