CENTRAL FALLS – After completing a Harvard local government leadership program, Central Falls Police Chief Colonel Anthony Roberson says he hopes to further his mission to better address concerns and improve community policing relationships within the city.
The chief completed the multi-week senior executives in state and local government program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government earlier this month, with the goal of furthering the city’s community policing initiatives.
Roberson was selected for the Hassenfeld Fellowship, which focuses on advanced public management for those committed to the public welfare, and the $17,400 program tuition was covered by the fellowship.
“I heard about the program by way of taking courses at the Harvard University extension school in leadership communication several years ago,” he told The Breeze. “I applied to the Harvard Kennedy School and was fortunate to be selected to participate in the prestigious Senior Executives in State and Local Government program that brings in officials from all around the world.”
The program provided an established educational approach and interactive learning experience, teaching leaders how to better address the concerns of their organizations and communities. The program teaches improved leadership and decision-making skills, and provides a balance of traditional and hands-on learning experiences to help seasoned public officials better address the concerns of their constituents and communities.
The program operates as an interactive classroom in which attendees, their peers and faculty work together on real-life case studies in an “environment where the classroom serves as a forum for raising difficult issues and creating and maintaining a conversation that leads to change.” Roberson said “the intense program covered areas such as behavioral insights & public policy, technical problems & adaptive leadership, leadership & authority, community safety and much more.”
“As the chief of police, it’s my intention to bring back what was learned and apply it to the organization in what presents itself as best practices,” Roberson said. “The Central Falls Police Department remains consistent with best practices by way of professional development and is an organization that strives to serve the city of Central Falls better than the day before.”
Since taking the head position with the Central Falls Police Department, Roberson has worked alongside Mayor Maria Rivera to re-envision the Police Department. At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Rivera said her administration set a priority goal to create a comfortable relationship between residents and local police.
Rivera has publicly stated that hiring Roberson, and replacing the city’s former chief, was one of her greatest challenges when assuming office in early 2021. Roberson came from the Providence Police Department, and is the first Black police chief in Central Falls. At the time, Rivera faced criticism from some residents and members of the police union for replacing veteran Chief Daniel Barzykowski, who held the title for 21 years.
“Since I took office, it’s been very important to me to build a strong relationship with our entire Police Department and empower them to become even more engaged in our amazing community,” Rivera said in a statement last week. “Col. Roberson has done an amazing job leading this effort, and his own personal work to further advance his education and leadership skills is a testament to his commitment to bettering our department and community.”
Together, with the intention of improving familiarity between residents and the entire department, Roberson and Rivera have restructured the Community Policing Unit from four members to include the full department roster. Today, all members of the Police Department have completed a 40-hour nonviolence training program. They are one of the first departments in the state to have all members trained in recognizing the signs of elder abuse, and officers continue to participate in public events to build community relationships.
Rivera said she is proud of the city’s progress, and that they had seen a “huge impact” from Roberson’s hiring, noting violent crime last year was the lowest since 1988, and overall crime was the lowest since 2004.
