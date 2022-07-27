CENTRAL FALLS – The city’s post office was renamed this week in honor of Elizabeth Buffum Chace, who played such an important role as a local women’s rights advocate, prison reformer, and anti-slavery activist.

On Monday, Mayor Maria Rivera was joined by Gov. Dan McKee, members of the U.S. Postal Service, and state and local leaders for the dedication ceremony of the Central Falls Post Office, 575 Dexter St., in honor of Elizabeth Buffum Chace.

