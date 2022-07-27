CENTRAL FALLS – The city’s post office was renamed this week in honor of Elizabeth Buffum Chace, who played such an important role as a local women’s rights advocate, prison reformer, and anti-slavery activist.
On Monday, Mayor Maria Rivera was joined by Gov. Dan McKee, members of the U.S. Postal Service, and state and local leaders for the dedication ceremony of the Central Falls Post Office, 575 Dexter St., in honor of Elizabeth Buffum Chace.
“The post office is proud to recognize her today with the renaming of the Central Falls Post Office to the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Post Office,” Michael Rakes, district manager for the USPS said Monday. “With this new distinction, as people gather daily to send their letters, cards, and packages for years to come, this office will serve as a constant reminder of her legacy of service to the community, this state, and to humanity…”
Buffum Chace was born in Rhode Island in 1806 and died in 1899. She was an activist in the abolitionist movement, using her home as a stop along the Underground Railroad, and she co-founded the Rhode Island chapter of the Women’s Suffrage Association in 1868.
Speaking Monday, her great-great-grandson, Arnold “Buff” Chace Jr., thanked those in attendance for their efforts to rename the post office. He said Buffum Chace was from Valley Falls, “which we now know as Central Falls.” She became known as “the Conscience of Rhode Island” and worked tirelessly for the abolition of slavery, the women’s suffrage movement, and prison and school reform, he said.
A plaque with biographical information for Elizabeth Buffum Chace was presented and will be placed at the post office. Chace Jr. said former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa first reached out to the Chace family with the intent of renaming the post office three years ago.
Other speakers Monday said “it literally takes an act of Congress to start the process” to rename a post office, and approval was needed from the Senate, the House of Representatives, “and finally concurrence from the president of the United States” to sign a bill renaming the local government building into law. Members of the Chace family were in attendance, along with the four members of the state’s congressional delegation, Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. James Langevin, and Rep. David Cicilline, who cosponsored the bill signed into law by then-President Trump in December 2019.
“Today we acknowledge and honor the bravery and heroic actions of a committed activist and a humanitarian who fought for greater equality as a leader in the abolitionist and suffragette movements,” McKee said Monday, before presenting the Chace family with a certificate of special recognition on behalf of the state.
The Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center in Warwick serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
