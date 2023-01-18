PAWTUCKET – After a 12-year absence from the Pawtucket School Committee, returning member and former Chairperson Jim Chellel was chosen by his colleagues to lead today’s committee.
Chellel, an advocate for building a new unified high school and doing it the right way, said he ran on a goal of spearheading this “exciting, once-in-a-generation transformation” of the McCoy Stadium site into a modern high school, but has instead faced a pair of issues of more immediate concern:
• Finding a solution to the absence of Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, who did not leave anyone to make decisions in her place when she went out on long-term medical leave before Christmas. The School Committee was set to appoint an interim replacement at a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Chellel was supporting naming Assistant Supt. Lisa Ramzi to that role “until she (McWilliams) comes back.”
• And completing needed upgrades to Shea High School, where accreditation is at risk with the school under warning status due to the condition of facilities. Students might be here for two years or longer as a unified high school is developed, said Chellel, and they deserve a physical environment that’s conducive to learning. Work has been ongoing on a number of projects at the school.
“We need to handle the Shea situation head-on right now,” he said. “We need to be leaders and handle it.”
Chellel said he’ll shed a tear or two for his beloved McCoy Stadium when the shovel goes in the ground on the new high school, but that day will also be a good one.
“Photo ops are fun, but we need to have the courage to do what’s right and take the hard votes,” he said.
Chellel says he fell into the chairmanship “organically and by accident in one sense.” He said he was at the polls at Fallon Elementary School on election day and eavesdropped on a conversation between teachers where they were talking about rumors on who would lead the committee. Among those mentioned were Kim Grant, the incumbent who is routinely the top vote-getter, and Jay Charbonneau, who would end up coming in second in last year’s Democratic primary, sandwiched between Grant in first and Chellel in third.
Grant was elected deputy chairperson.
At the Jan. 10 School Committee meeting, former Chairperson Erin Dube remained as head of the policy subcommittee, serving with Jen Carney and Marsha Fernandes, and Joanne Bonollo was elected chairperson of the facilities subcommittee, serving with Grant and Carney. Fernandes will head up the wellness subcommittee, joined by Jay Charbonneau and Dube, while Grant will head up the special needs subcommittee, joined by Chellel.
Chellel said he’s also considering the ideas of creating new subcommittees on both labor and finance.
Chellel said he called Grant three or four days after the September primary after not hearing from anyone on the leadership role, saying that “in the old days” it was typical for the top vote-earner and anyone else seeking the leadership role to solicit votes. When he mentioned to Grant that he assumed she would want the position, she responded that she didn’t. She said she’d heard rumors that Chellel had been talking about going for the role, but he said that he didn’t know where that suggestion came from, saying he hadn’t considered it until she mentioned the rumors.
He said he ultimately decided he would go for it if he ended up getting through the general election, and after dropping to the seventh and final position in the November election, he did so.
Chellel said he thought the $330 million unified high school ballot question would be passed by voters, but didn’t expect a mandate of nearly 80 percent support.
Chellel said a statement made by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio that elected officials should enjoy the day they get sworn in, because the next day they’ll be sworn at, has been top of mind since inauguration day. He said he thought there would be a honeymoon period of sorts, but “the ropes have been thrown at me” and he embraces the challenge.
Prior to Tuesday’s expected vote on a replacement for McWilliams, who went on medical leave after the former school board declined to extend her contract, no one had been officially given the superintendent’s powers to hire and complete other tasks.
“We need to take care of this now,” said Chellel prior to the meeting.
He said he still doesn’t know why McWilliams is out, but said he hopes she’s OK. He said he had reached out to McWilliams to say that he’d been elected chairperson, that he hoped she felt better soon, and that he looked forward to hearing back from her when she felt well enough, and she replied by email that she was out on a long-term absence and that he should contact Ramzi with questions. But McWilliams never transferred official authority to Ramzi, Chellel said.
The School Department is currently out in the middle of the ocean without a rudder, Chellel said prior to Tuesday’s meeting, and the goal was to rectify that situation as quickly as possible.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, school board members questioned attorney William Conley on the process for getting business done after Conley said that statutes give the superintendent sole discretion in a number of areas, including approval of hires, contracts, and authorizing purchases. There is no place where the committee can delegate that authority to a third party or for Ramzi to do the tasks in the place of McWilliams, he said, though there had been some talk about finding some “work-arounds” in the meantime.
Bonollo said she was concerned about continued vacancies, with eight or nine people waiting to be hired.
Grant said she understands privacy law, but wondered how long McWilliams is going to be out. Conley said that subject couldn’t be discussed because it wasn’t advertised to be on the agenda.
Chellel asked who’s running the district, and Conley said it’s the school board doing the overall work and then administrators doing the everyday functions.
Fernandes said students and staff should not be penalized for the superintendent’s absence, and the entire committee agreed and said they would set up this week’s meeting for the appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.