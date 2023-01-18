PAWTUCKET – After a 12-year absence from the Pawtucket School Committee, returning member and former Chairperson Jim Chellel was chosen by his colleagues to lead today’s committee.

Chellel, an advocate for building a new unified high school and doing it the right way, said he ran on a goal of spearheading this “exciting, once-in-a-generation transformation” of the McCoy Stadium site into a modern high school, but has instead faced a pair of issues of more immediate concern:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.