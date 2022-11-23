WOONSOCKET – A new ordinance from the City Council authorizing the mayor or his/her designee to negotiate a contract with the local fire union caused a bit of a stir on Monday.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez raised questions about the proposed ordinance by Council President John Ward, noting that there were only 15 days remaining until the next council is sworn in. She said she spoke with the fire chief and fire union president that day, and both said that the sides are so far apart on a contract, they don’t see how a contract would be ratified in that time. She asked why a conversation would begin only to restart with the arrival of a new council and administration.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer said the ordinance doesn’t just cover 15 days, but will be in effect when Lisa Baldelli-Hunt returns as mayor on Dec. 7. This is to be very clear that the mayor will take the lead on negotiations at the council’s behest, leaving no confusion as happened previously with the police union contract, he said.
Ward said he wrote the law to clarify that the council has authority on negotiating contracts unless they designate someone else. This goes back to the process that took place in 2005 and 2008, he said, back before it became assumed that it’s the mayor’s responsibility to negotiate contracts. This avoids the problem of the council not initiating and participating in the process, he said, and there’s “no hostility, no gotcha” behind it, just a desire to do things in a lawful way. The mayor simply doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally approve a contract, despite what some people seem to think, he said.
The ordinance that was passed unanimously Monday after Gonzalez had her questions answered requires that each contract going to the council have a financial impact analysis and a complete list of all language changes being proposed.
Responding to Councilor David Soucy’s question on whether the city’s been doing things wrong since 2008, Ward said the city had a budget commission that assumed authority for a time, and it became a nonfactor as this structure went away until 2015. When the next contract was negotiated in 2019, there should have been this type of authority process, but the presumption became that the mayor negotiates contracts, but it’s the council that gets to designate the mayor.
This is nothing more than housekeeping, said Cournoyer, to avoid the confusion that came up previously.
Gonzalez asked if the city was illegally passing contracts all this time, but Ward said they were simply overlooking their responsibility to assign the duty of negotiating, and officials overrode that failure to complete the formality by ratifying the contract.
Ward clarified that Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will be authorized to negotiate with firefighters when she returns.
Mayor Dan Gendron responded to Gonzalez by saying that he didn’t hide the fact that he was actively negotiating with firefighters and notified councilors, and no one offered any concern when he called to say where negotiations stood. It was Ward who then brought up the concern about the negotiations happening without that authorization, he said.
Gonzalez said she wasn’t insinuating that there were any backhanded discussions, but said after seeing the ordinance put on the agenda after the conversations officials have had over the police contract and who had authority on it, and knowing negotiations between Gendron and the union were ongoing, she had questions.
Baldelli-Hunt had previously made the case that the mayor has ultimate authority on contracts, vetoing a police contract after the council approved it, only to have the council override that veto. Cournoyer has said it was Solicitor John DeSimone who negotiated the police contract, despite Cournoyer coming up with the final version for a vote.
Whoever negotiates the fire contract going forward needs certain boundaries and guardrails, DeSimone said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.