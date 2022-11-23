WOONSOCKET – A new ordinance from the City Council authorizing the mayor or his/her designee to negotiate a contract with the local fire union caused a bit of a stir on Monday.

Councilor Valerie Gonzalez raised questions about the proposed ordinance by Council President John Ward, noting that there were only 15 days remaining until the next council is sworn in. She said she spoke with the fire chief and fire union president that day, and both said that the sides are so far apart on a contract, they don’t see how a contract would be ratified in that time. She asked why a conversation would begin only to restart with the arrival of a new council and administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.