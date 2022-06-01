PAWTUCKET — The City Council this week voted on a resolution in support of state legislation, without a specified dollar amount, for the construction of a new unified high school.
Before voting unanimously, 9-0, to support this more general resolution, the council indefinitely postponed action on a resolution with a specified amount of $53,790,000 for construction, improvement, furnishing and equipping of a new high school building. By changing the city’s resolution to support the legislation without tying themselves to one dollar amount, Council President David Moran said the council will avoid having to revote support on bills that could change to include a different financial figure.
“So that’s the reason for this resolution being put before us tonight,” council member Mark Wildenhain said. “Which, again, the Finance Committee wholeheartedly supports.”
Wildenhain explained to fellow councilors that this new resolution, without a specific dollar amount, “expands on” the one that was indefinitely postponed and voices support for the two bills — H-8228 and S-2926. These bills are up for consideration at the Statehouse. While they remain unchanged at the moment, they may be subject to change during the house or senate committee process.
City Council members delayed action in May on supporting a resolution on bonding for a new unified high school as the city continued to wait on General Assembly permission to borrow far less than the $330 million or so that will be needed to build the school. While the issue is being considered by the General Assembly at the committee level, it is expected to take some time.
In asking for the go-ahead to float a local bond instead of paying the full amount, the city would be looking to have the state borrow its portion up front, instead of reimbursing the city between 82 to 90 percent of the project cost later – similar to what was done in Central Falls.
If Pawtucket were to borrow the entire $330 million, the state would reimburse the city with payments over time, and it would put much more of a burden on the city up front.
The city is looking to build a new unified high school on the McCoy Stadium site, unifying Shea High School, Tolman High School, and possibly the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, under one roof.
An ad hoc committee previously recommended a unified high school instead of renovating Shea and Tolman, and the School Committee later approved moving forward with the idea for what would likely be known as Pawtucket High School.
Speaking during the May 25 meeting, members said the new school would be a great benefit for the city’s next five generations of students. Support for programs that focus on trade school skills and other alternatives to four-year college paths, multiple members said, would be beneficial for students.
“We need well-trained people in the trades and all sorts of other business areas,” Moran said on May 25. “I’m very excited about this, about the possibility of voters voting for this bond and I think between now and November it’s incumbent upon us, the school department, the school committee and the administration to lobby for approval of this.”
“I think we can do it, financially, and I think we should do it, educationally,” he added.
