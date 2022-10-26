PAWTUCKET – City officials are set to take a comprehensive look at what it would take to add to and enhance local parks in all areas.

Acting Public Works Director Chris Crawley, in a memo to the City Council responding to Councilor Melissa DaRosa’s written question on what the city plans to do with Moore Park, said officials in the DPW and Planning Department are currently collaborating at Mayor Donald Grebien’s direction to review current park space beautification needs, as well as opportunities to add new park spaces throughout the city.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.