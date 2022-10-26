PAWTUCKET – City officials are set to take a comprehensive look at what it would take to add to and enhance local parks in all areas.
Acting Public Works Director Chris Crawley, in a memo to the City Council responding to Councilor Melissa DaRosa’s written question on what the city plans to do with Moore Park, said officials in the DPW and Planning Department are currently collaborating at Mayor Donald Grebien’s direction to review current park space beautification needs, as well as opportunities to add new park spaces throughout the city.
The analysis will be citywide, he said, but starting in Woodlawn.
Moore Park is a small triangular plot of grass and trees near Payne Park and Baldwin Elementary School.
Dylan Zelazo, director of administration to Grebien, said the city is currently bringing on a consultant to review existing park space and “what around it might be able to be enhanced or added to it,” including vacant lots and other parcels.
Zelazo said the city will let the consultant’s expertise guide the process. All things will be considered, he said, including likely recommendations to pick off the “low-hanging fruit” all the way up to more ambitious and costly projects that the City Council would have to weigh the benefits of and decide whether to pay for.
If there are abandoned properties that are not producing taxes, said Zelazo, there are all kinds of options, including playgrounds, pocket parks, and plain green space with benches.
Pawtucket is in the process now of upgrading some of its last basketball and tennis courts needing improvements, said Zelazo, and will be starting soon on construction of a dog park in Fairlawn, “but we want to take a more comprehensive look going forward.”
Asked whether Slater Park could also be up for an expansion, Zelazo said nothing is off the table and the city isn’t going into this process with any kind of preconceived notions about what will be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.