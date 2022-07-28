NORTH SMITHFIELD – Resident Michael Clifford is no longer in the running for a Town Council seat despite securing the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.
After collecting 57 signatures and submitting them, Clifford said he decided against a run.
“I was satisfied with the new candidates that emerged and qualified to be on the ballot,” he told The Breeze in a brief statement. “I wanted to be sure that there would be competition for the incumbents in this upcoming election.”
Clifford was one of eight in the running. All candidates turned in the required number of signatures by the July 15 deadline.
Clifford previously served on the North Smithfield School Committee and was also a former member of the town’s Charter Review Commission. He was also assigned to work on the Budget Committee after losing his run for council in 2012.
On his website, Cliff Notes by Mike Clifford, the frequent local government critic previously wrote that he had no interest in running for local office and was content to just offer commentary from time to time.
“While I appreciate the willingness and sacrifice of those who volunteer to serve in town government, it remains a principle of our democracy that elected officials (whether friend or foe) be held accountable for their decisions and actions by the public,” he wrote. “That principle has been met with great resistance in recent months.”
Candidates for the nonpartisan council who are still in the running include incumbent Council President John Beauregard, Vice President Kimberly Alves, Stephen Corriveau and Claire O’Hara. Paul Vadenais is not running for re-election. Remaining challengers include former town administrator candidate and Councilor Douglas Osier, former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton, and former candidate and Parks and Recreation Commission member Cheryl Marandola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.