Town Council President Dino Autiello says the town will continue to be friendly to business in 2023. He says he likes the look of a new Chipotle and Starbucks being developed at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., as shown here Monday, but would like to see more done to create a more uniform and beautified look for the town.
Town Council President Dino Autiello says the town will continue to be friendly to business in 2023. He says he likes the look of a new Chipotle and Starbucks being developed at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., as shown here Monday, but would like to see more done to create a more uniform and beautified look for the town.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans are currently being drawn up for the creation of a new soccer field at the former Coletti Farm properties purchased in 2019 and 2021 off Verdi Street in the neighborhood behind Pauly Penta’s on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials told representatives from R.A.D. Sports, the company doing the town’s other recreation projects, what they wanted to do, and he expects drawings back by about Jan. 14.
This will be a field for the entire community, with high school and youth teams using it. Lombardi said that despite talk of diminished demand for local youth sports, there’s still plenty of demand for soccer field space, and his office often fields the calls asking about availability.
“There’s definitely a need,” he told The Breeze.
As for recent discussion by some Town Council members to create an indoor sports and recreation complex on one of the town’s acquired open spaces, Lombardi said he believes there’s “more of a want for an indoor facility than a need.”
Not far away off Ivan Street, Lombardi said the town is waiting for final approval from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for development of more recreation space at the Pate property, sold to the town by the Pate family for $675,000 in 2018.
Lombardi said he’s still not completely sure on the direction the town should go with the Pate property, saying he’s leaning toward a passive recreation/playground space where families can go to relax in the eastern end of town, similar to parks in other parts of town.
Development of more recreation space is one of several priorities for 2023. Lombardi previously said he’ll be putting special focus on the increasingly complicated sale of the old safety complex to help the town continue keeping taxes level, a priority echoed by Town Council President Dino Autiello this week.
Autiello told The Breeze that the town should also be planning for the long-term, and though there’s still $7.5 million to be spent from American Rescue Plan Act funds, that money won’t last forever in this “post-COVID era.”
The current council has always done a good job working with the mayor to spend funds wisely, he added, and everyone’s boasting surpluses right now with federal money flowing in, but local officials need to stay on their guard.
Autiello said he expects some sort of resolution on the safety complex property, including an agreement on what a developer can do there, by February or March.
“We can’t just leave that dangling out there,” he said.
The council is only voting on a zone change to move development forward, he said, but as a courtesy, they need to let the developer know what’s happening soon.
Also a priority in 2023 will be making sure the taxpayer-approved plan to fund investments in the town’s remaining outdated schools happens according to plan, said Autiello.
The council president said he also wants the town to prioritize aesthetics this year. He likes the look of some of the developments going in now, he said, but would like to see more uniformity and added greenery. There’s a lot of talk about the solid beautification efforts that have happened in Centredale, he said, but he would like to see that spread more elsewhere.
The council, for as long as Autiello is involved, will stay friendly to business while keeping businesses such as restaurants and bars accountable “for what they say they’re going to be,” he said. The council will continue to crack down on the issue of nightclub-type establishments coming in from Providence and impacting quality of life for residents in North Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.