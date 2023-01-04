NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans are currently being drawn up for the creation of a new soccer field at the former Coletti Farm properties purchased in 2019 and 2021 off Verdi Street in the neighborhood behind Pauly Penta’s on Mineral Spring Avenue.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials told representatives from R.A.D. Sports, the company doing the town’s other recreation projects, what they wanted to do, and he expects drawings back by about Jan. 14.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.