NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town could be taking much better advantage of available Community Development Block Grant funds, says Councilor Mario Martone.
At a Town Council meeting last Tuesday, May 3, Martone and other councilors received a requested update from Town Planner Brent Wiegand on the town’s CDBG application approved at an April 5 meeting.
There are two sub-recipients of the grant funds this year, said Wiegand: St. Mary’s Home for Children, receiving $671,000 for its energy resilience program for new windows and other energy efficiency upgrades, and $130,000 for the new food bank run by Tri-County Community Action Agency, to offer food and other services to the community.
Martone said he would like to see these grants come before the council in the future, not just before the Zoning Board and Planning Board.
There were public hearings in April, with one resident saying they’d like to see money invested into affordable housing, said Wiegand.
He explained North Providence isn’t an entitlement community such as Providence or Pawtucket – cities receiving lump sums to essentially “spend as they please.” The town has to apply and describe the program, which makes the process more difficult, he said. That application for affordable housing would have to include identifying a property the town has the intention of developing into such housing, as well as other legwork.
Answering Council President Dino Autiello’s question about the process, Wiegand said the town reimburses the sub-recipient, and then the town requests reimbursement through the state’s HUD office.
Wiegand said officials were a bit caught off guard this year with an earlier deadline for CDBG grants at the end of April, and the town can definitely look into other projects next year.
Martone said he wants to be hearing about this program as early as November or December, so council members can be getting out into their districts to “hustle for projects.” The town clearly isn’t taking good enough advantage of the CDBG funds, he said, and could be doing a lot more to bring money in.
Martone asked that the administration get back to the council with information on areas that would qualify based on census data.
Autiello said he heard from a company that previously worked with the town on lead pipe mitigation, completing the project in December, and still hadn’t been paid. Wiegand said there were some questions about a difference in the cost detailed in the contract and the amount in the submitted invoice, and officials were trying to figure out the legalities before issuing payment.
Councilor Steven DiLorenzo asked Wiegand if anyone has reached out to the North Providence Housing Authority on potential projects, and Wiegand said no, they haven’t.
