NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Town Council is set to bump up salaries for their counterparts on the School Committee, making compensation for both governing bodies the same.

Council President Dino Autiello said at the Dec. 6 council meeting that it was brought to his attention that the school board doesn’t make the same amount. Autiello said this week that he learned that, according to the charter, the council sets the school board salaries by ordinance. “We technically set their salary,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.