NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Town Council is set to bump up salaries for their counterparts on the School Committee, making compensation for both governing bodies the same.
Council President Dino Autiello said at the Dec. 6 council meeting that it was brought to his attention that the school board doesn’t make the same amount. Autiello said this week that he learned that, according to the charter, the council sets the school board salaries by ordinance. “We technically set their salary,” he said.
School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta thanked the council for their move to advertise an ordinance change for next month’s agenda.
Last June, about 18 months after bumping up the mayor’s salary from $85,000 to $95,000, the council approved increasing its own salaries from $8,000 per councilperson to $14,000, bringing North Providence closer to the $18,750 being made by council members in Providence.
The board approved the change to take effect in January of 2023, so no members running for office this year would be giving themselves a raise, in keeping with advice from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission.
Historically, prior to the 2021 change, the two boards made the same amount, said Autiello.
When council made the change to their own salaries, they said the $8,000 salaries were antiquated, particularly based on how much work goes into the part-time job. Autiello said then that salaries likely hadn’t been updated in two decades, despite the heavy workload council members are responsible for in a job many residents assume to be a full-time one.
“They work really, really hard, and I thought they deserved a raise,” the council president said then.
A previous review of the charter found that the $8,000 council salaries were set in January of 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.