PAWTUCKET – Following the city announcing its intention to pursue a plot of riverside land to replace the Morley Field recreation space, Councilor Clovis Gregor has voiced his displeasure with the proposal.
Speaking with The Breeze after the mayor’s office announced its intention to submit a purchase and sale agreement to the Pawtucket City Council seeking a resolution of support to move forward with the purchase of riverfront land to replace the recreation space at Morley Field, Gregor argued for the value of having recreation space remain within District 5 boundaries, saying his district has the highest percentage of residents younger than 18 years old. With many families living in multi-family homes, he said some of these children “don’t even have access to a backyard where they can play.”
“My thing is, as long as they can provide green space in the district that the kids can access, then I don’t necessarily have an issue with it,” he said. “Personally, I think it’s a bit redundant because you already have a beautiful field at Max Read…”
Max Read Field, which is also located in District 4 along Pleasant Street, has a baseball field, scoreboard, and an eight-lane running track. Gregor said he could not justify choosing a location that is not only outside of Morley Field’s original district, but is also so close to an existing recreation facility.
Wilder Arboleda, deputy director of administration for the mayor’s office, said officials wanted to find a site somewhere in District 4, 5, or 6, “with preference for 5,” but the city is choosing to pursue 10 acres of undeveloped land on the south side of the city between the Riverside Cemetery and Max Read Field in District 4.
With almost twice as much space as the 5.2-acre Morley Field, Arboleda said the larger riverfront land will create additional green and open space for residents to enjoy and new recreation opportunities. The location is 0.89 miles away from Morley Field, but Gregor said he does not think that proximity is satisfactory over keeping the recreation space within his district.
The roughly five-acre Morley Field property was originally purchased using a National Park Service grant. As a result, the city was required to find a greater or equal piece of land to replace the recreation space when closing Morley Field.
The mayor’s office said the proposed property off Pleasant St. is developable for recreation, and initial environmental samples have indicated isolated and minimal soil removal necessary for the conversion to happen. The public would have access to this facility, once completed, via Pleasant Street and a pre-existing paper street.
Following a council process, the property will need to be assessed by the National Park Service and R.I. Department of Environmental Management to determine that it properly replaces Morley.
