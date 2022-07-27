PAWTUCKET – Following the city announcing its intention to pursue a plot of riverside land to replace the Morley Field recreation space, Councilor Clovis Gregor has voiced his displeasure with the proposal.

Speaking with The Breeze after the mayor’s office announced its intention to submit a purchase and sale agreement to the Pawtucket City Council seeking a resolution of support to move forward with the purchase of riverfront land to replace the recreation space at Morley Field, Gregor argued for the value of having recreation space remain within District 5 boundaries, saying his district has the highest percentage of residents younger than 18 years old. With many families living in multi-family homes, he said some of these children “don’t even have access to a backyard where they can play.”

