WOONSOCKET – Members of the City Council are questioning why Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is looking to hire an attorney to review a pending audit of City Hall stipends, while the mayor counters by questioning why the city wouldn’t do so.

After all, said Baldelli-Hunt, the attorney, Robert Corrente, is the same one who reviewed the investigation of stipends in the Woonsocket Housing Authority, the situation council members are trying to compare this to, so it only makes sense to have him do the same here.

Jim Cournoyer
Just to clarify the usual spin – the audit of Stipend payments and certain other matters is being conducted at the direction of the City Council, not the Mayor’s office.

At this point, the City’s auditors are simply gathering facts and will provide an audit report to the Council.

Upon receiving the auditor’s report, the Council will then decide next steps, including whether an investigation by a law firm, such as Whelan, Corrente & Flanders, is warranted.

The Mayor is out over her skis on this and outside of her lane.

At this juncture, it is premature to talk about lawyers and if it is decided that lawyers are to be brought in at some point, that is a decision the Council, not the Mayor, will make.

Lastly, this is indeed very similar to what happened at the Woonsocket Housing Authority.

The WHA’s auditors did an audit and provided the Board of Commissioner’s with an audit report. The Board of Commissioners then determined that bringing in Attorney Corrente to conduct an investigation was in order. Contrary to the Mayor’s misguided spin, Mr. Corrente was brought in AFTER the audit was completed. He was not there to “oversee” the audit.

Lastly, the following are excerpts from various Valley Breeze articles regarding compensation payments made to WHA employees that were not authorized by the WHA’s Board of Commissioners, which, in part, led to the termination of three long time employees:

“The misconduct was brought to the BOC’s attention in October 2021, when an audit by Marcum LLC found evidence of … unauthorized pay increases.” (Valley Breeze April 14 2022)

“Marcum outlined the three situations of non-compliance … the third instance of non-compliance, payroll changes, included four unauthorized increases … Marcum found no evidence that this pay increase was approved by the Board of Commissioners.” (Valley Breeze Feb 24 2022)

“The third incident of misconduct from Moreau cited by the investigative report pertained to unauthorized merit raises … without seeking BOC or HUD approval.” (April 14 2022)

“In her employment termination letter, which was acquired by The Breeze, Milios cited charges that began the investigation (knowledge of unauthorized pay raises…)” (Valley Breeze May 5 2022)

Let the process play out and we will see where this goes, if anywhere.

