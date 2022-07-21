WOONSOCKET – Members of the City Council are questioning why Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is looking to hire an attorney to review a pending audit of City Hall stipends, while the mayor counters by questioning why the city wouldn’t do so.
After all, said Baldelli-Hunt, the attorney, Robert Corrente, is the same one who reviewed the investigation of stipends in the Woonsocket Housing Authority, the situation council members are trying to compare this to, so it only makes sense to have him do the same here.
At the July 11 council meeting, Councilor Jim Cournoyer told the mayor he’s not sure why she would engage Corrente, saying there are no allegations to defend against. This is a simple review of the list of who got what for stipends, he said, with no judgments, accusations or assertions, only a need to gather the facts, “no need to talk to attorneys.”
The city’s regular auditors will gather the information following agreed upon procedures, with no particular accusations, Cournoyer noted, but he mentioned how this situation is not dissimilar to what the city saw with the Woonsocket Housing Authority, where people had pay increases that were unapproved by the board, the individuals involved defended them, and three people ended up losing their jobs.
“This is very similar,” he said, adding that the City Council establishes by ordinances under the charter what compensation will be set at.
Asked about Cournoyer’s comments, Baldelli-Hunt said that three main councilors, Cournoyer along with Council President Dan Gendron and Councilor John Ward, believed the situation of stipends paid to employees was similar to the situation at the WHA and should be investigated as such.
“There are stark differences between the two,” she said, including that the WHA matter was not only about stipends.
Baldelli-Hunt said Corrente is not being brought in to defend anyone, and if council members feel the matter should be looked into, she has no issue with that. If they feel it’s similar to the WHA, she said, then why not have the same attorney who handled that matter handle this one.
“I’m just moving forward with what they’re looking to do,” she said. “You can’t be half pregnant. If you’re going to do it, do it right.”
Baldelli-Hunt said she has an obligation as mayor to make certain government is functioning correctly, and that means having people who handle duties outside of their regular responsibilities, filling in with additional hours for empty positions, be paid for it.
“There should be some compensation for that,” she said. “It’s not a situation where we’re just saying adding funding to the base. Once someone was hired, the stipends stopped.”
As happened two years ago during an election year with an investigation into the clerk’s office, it’s all happening again with another issue, she said, wasting taxpayer money for no reason.
“In the words of Al Brien, ‘have at it,’” she said.
She said she’s still waiting for answers from City Solicitor John DeSimone on various questions related to the matter, including rules, funding, and whether it needs to go out to bid.
On June 15, the council voted to unanimously to engage the city’s auditors to review $105,355 in stipends paid to nine employees over three fiscal years, expenditures that were not approved by the council in advance.
Gendron at the time said the results of his inquiry into the matter were startling. Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said at the time that the contents of the list were at first shocking, but she then did some digging and learned how they were paid to people going above and beyond the call of duty.
(1) comment
Just to clarify the usual spin – the audit of Stipend payments and certain other matters is being conducted at the direction of the City Council, not the Mayor’s office.
At this point, the City’s auditors are simply gathering facts and will provide an audit report to the Council.
Upon receiving the auditor’s report, the Council will then decide next steps, including whether an investigation by a law firm, such as Whelan, Corrente & Flanders, is warranted.
The Mayor is out over her skis on this and outside of her lane.
At this juncture, it is premature to talk about lawyers and if it is decided that lawyers are to be brought in at some point, that is a decision the Council, not the Mayor, will make.
Lastly, this is indeed very similar to what happened at the Woonsocket Housing Authority.
The WHA’s auditors did an audit and provided the Board of Commissioner’s with an audit report. The Board of Commissioners then determined that bringing in Attorney Corrente to conduct an investigation was in order. Contrary to the Mayor’s misguided spin, Mr. Corrente was brought in AFTER the audit was completed. He was not there to “oversee” the audit.
Lastly, the following are excerpts from various Valley Breeze articles regarding compensation payments made to WHA employees that were not authorized by the WHA’s Board of Commissioners, which, in part, led to the termination of three long time employees:
“The misconduct was brought to the BOC’s attention in October 2021, when an audit by Marcum LLC found evidence of … unauthorized pay increases.” (Valley Breeze April 14 2022)
“Marcum outlined the three situations of non-compliance … the third instance of non-compliance, payroll changes, included four unauthorized increases … Marcum found no evidence that this pay increase was approved by the Board of Commissioners.” (Valley Breeze Feb 24 2022)
“The third incident of misconduct from Moreau cited by the investigative report pertained to unauthorized merit raises … without seeking BOC or HUD approval.” (April 14 2022)
“In her employment termination letter, which was acquired by The Breeze, Milios cited charges that began the investigation (knowledge of unauthorized pay raises…)” (Valley Breeze May 5 2022)
Let the process play out and we will see where this goes, if anywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.