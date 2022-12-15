CUMBERLAND – Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, told the Town Council last week that he didn’t realize his early October speech before them on the rising needs at the pantry would be published in a Breeze article the next week, a story that he said ended up benefiting the organization greatly.
Since that article, said Telesmanick, the volunteer-led organization has seen more donations, had more volunteers, and seen more food drives done on their behalf. Money was what they came to the council for two months ago, he said, “and nothing but good things have happened since that time.”
All of the positive momentum does not erase the need at the pantry going forward. Telesmanick shared how they were planning a Thanksgiving distribution of 600 turkeys, and ended up feeding 772 families that day. The town and its citizens should be very proud of its support for the pantry, he said.
The council agreed at its Dec. 7 meeting to approve $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be distributed to the outreach at 1 Angell Road over four years, $65,000 the first year and then $20,000 each of the three years after that.
Mayor Jeff Mutter suggested that for sustainability beyond the one-time funding, the council might want to move the three later payments into the regular town budget and use the ARPA funds for something else. Mutter said they’re appreciative of the food pantry, saying they’ve done an outstanding job at a difficult time, and they’re happy to have the organization in Cumberland.
Telesmanick said that they’re hoping by the end of 2023 that life is generally back to normal – “when it’s going to stop, I don’t know” – but the problem of food insecurity continues to worsen, with 18 percent facing food insecurity in Rhode Island pre-pandemic, and 31 percent now, or nearly one in three struggling to get the food they need.
Councilor Bob Shaw noted that there was some discussion at the finance subcommittee level about there being a possibility that by Cumberland getting on board with the ARPA funding, that might be something Telesmanick and his team could take to other communities in the northern Rhode Island service area as they seek similar contributions from them. Telesmanick responded that it was considered, but the thinking is that it could backfire. There are five food pantries in Pawtucket, and those five food pantries could then decide to come to Cumberland seeking money because they serve some Cumberland residents. He guaranteed that Pawtucket, Central Falls and Woonsocket are all taking care of Cumberland citizens, and it will essentially “all come out in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.