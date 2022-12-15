CUMBERLAND – Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, told the Town Council last week that he didn’t realize his early October speech before them on the rising needs at the pantry would be published in a Breeze article the next week, a story that he said ended up benefiting the organization greatly.

Since that article, said Telesmanick, the volunteer-led organization has seen more donations, had more volunteers, and seen more food drives done on their behalf. Money was what they came to the council for two months ago, he said, “and nothing but good things have happened since that time.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.