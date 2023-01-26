CUMBERLAND – Three years ago this week, Mayor Jeff Mutter was quoted as being doubtful about whether the town would still come close to achieving its hoped-for state reimbursement of nearly 65 percent on an $83 million school improvement bond.
In fact, Mutter said at the time that he would be surprised to see the final figure reach 55 percent.
The cost to taxpayers at a 55 percent reimbursement rate would have been $38.4 million, it was projected at the time, $9 million more than the $29 million at 65 percent promoted prior to a 2018 bond referendum where taxpayers approved the borrowing to complete widespread upgrades of local schools.
Last week, Mutter updated the Town Council and gave the good news that it now appears the town will indeed secure the approximately 65 percent reimbursement, meaning a cost to taxpayers of $29 million. Debt service is being modeled right now, he said.
Mutter told the council he expects to have final numbers in time for a joint budget meeting at the end of this month, at which time the town’s audited financials should also be finalized.
The original legislation authorizing the school bond was contingent on the town receiving at least a 50 percent reimbursement on the borrowing, language included at the request of Councilor Scott Schmitt at the time.
Reimbursements are contingent on school systems hitting a number of targets, including meeting deadlines.
As of January 2020, the mayor had said that it was imperative that the town meet a February submission deadline and May approval timeline, and if that schedule wasn’t met, the town would likely need to achieve three bonus points to get over the 50 percent reimbursement threshold. Targets from the state were said to have moved somewhat at the time.
