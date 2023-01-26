CUMBERLAND – Town officials are seeking authority from the Rhode Island General Assembly allowing them to approve tax stabilization agreements with developers.
The two projects they have in mind to start out are the redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill and the former St. Patrick Church into new housing.
The Town Council last week approved a resolution requesting state leaders to amend legislation regarding such agreements.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore explained at a Jan. 18 meeting that the law currently only allows towns with a town meeting form of government to enter such agreements. The approved resolution notes that the state has approved a number of agreements for other communities, and asks them to do the same here.
Councilor Jim Metivier asked if this means that Cumberland has never entered a tax stabilization agreement before, and Morris Salvatore responded, “oh no, we have.”
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she assumed this isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation, giving the town the ability to direct the right agreement to the right location. Morris Salvatore said it would allow the community to create site-specific agreements and to create an ordinance as some communities do where developers would have to meet certain criteria to get a tax stabilization agreement.
A stabilization agreement essentially slows the rate of the increase of a property’s value as it’s redeveloped to make the work more profitable or feasible for the developer.
According to the wording of the proposed bill, the Town Council would be allowed to vote to authorize, for a period not exceeding 20 years, an exemption on a property which “has undergone environmental remediation, is historically preserved, or is used for affordable housing, manufacturing, commercial, residential, or mixed-use purposes…”
It sets criteria for the benefits the project would bring to the town.
Council President Mike Kinch asked how the town has entered past agreements without legal backing. Mayor Jeff Mutter said all previous agreements were back in 1997 at Highland Corporate Park, and there was some feeling that special permission wasn’t necessary at the time. Those agreements have all since expired, he said.
State Rep. Brandon Voas told the council that he and Sen. Ryan Pearson will be submitting corresponding legislation on the stabilization agreements in the General Assembly. He offered his strong support to both projects, saying they’re key elements to the revitalization of the area of Broad Street. He noted his prior good conversations with the developers of Ann & Hope, saying they have great ideas on housing and revitalizing the area.
Voas said he also loves the plans for affordable apartments at the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street, particularly that there are 10 units set aside by ONE Neighborhood Builders for elderly or medically frail people.
“They’ll be a leader in these kinds of projects,” said Voas.
Beaulieu thanked him for his initiative and enthusiasm. Voas said he’s happy to do it, and these types of bills typically pass without much of a fight.
