CUMBERLAND – The town’s five council district maps will see further population revisions to bring them into compliance with federal requirements.
In a letter to town officials on June 15, Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, and John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, shared their concern over recently proposed district boundary maps for the council.
Those maps, they said, featured two districts, 1 and 5, that were outside the maximum required deviation limits.
Beginning in the 1960s, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a series of cases that significant deviations in population for legislative districts violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. According to the court, the allowable size of the deviation depends on the office, and local offices need to deviate in population from the ideal district by no more than 10 percent.
“Our calculations find that the ideal district population (in Cumberland) is 7,281,” Brown and Marion wrote. “Examining Cumberland’s proposed district boundaries, we find that District 1 has a population of 8,182, or 12 percent above the ideal size. District 5 has a population of 6,288, or 13 percent below the ideal size. Even if this was simply an oversight on the part of the Town Council, it needs to be corrected as soon as possible.”
Malapportionment hurts all voters, they added, diminishing the value of the votes for the voters in District 1 on the southern end of town and enhancing the value of the votes for the voters in District 5 in the north end of town.
“If these deviations were knowingly made by the council for what it deemed to be constitutionally legitimate reasons, we would appreciate being provided the rationale and the documentation behind them,” said the two men. “Thank you for your prompt attention to our request.”
Mayor Jeff Mutter said the Board of Canvassers met to resolve the issue Monday afternoon, and he received the new map around 5 p.m. He said they received the information and they immediately met to fix the issue. The last thing he would want is for there to be any question about election integrity, said the mayor.
Though some residents will see themselves in new districts due to realigning of districts in response to the census, Mutter said most elected officials are not being pushed out of the districts they represent.
The exception, said Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli, is that District 2 Fire Commission member Tim Hogan was moved into District 1, an outcome they tried at great lengths to avoid, but ultimately couldn’t.
“We tried, we did not want to displace anyone from their district,” she told The Breeze.
Mutter said they especially didn’t want to move people out of districts because the town is moving to four-year elected terms.
Giovanelli said the town worked with an experienced vendor on the project to try to equally divide the population within lines that the state drew. There were a few proposals, she said, and it was a complex process, with wildly varying shifts based on how blocks are designed.
Once they thought they finally had everything right, they got the letter from Marion and Brown, she said, and had to rework the numbers again with help from the state redistricting vendor.
Giovanelli said the town has to add a polling place and make some other shifts. Notifications will be sent out to all voters on whether their district changed or not, she said.
The new map released this week shows District 1 going from 8,182 people to 7,611 people, or 4.5 percent above the ideal number of 7,283 people if the town’s population was split equally between the five districts. District 5 went from 6,288 people to 7,426 people, or 1.96 percent above the target number of 7,283 people.
