PAWTUCKET – Two Democrats are challenging in the Senate District 18 primary this week to represent parts of Pawtucket and East Providence, with the seat being vacated by outgoing Senator Cynthia Mendes who is making a bid for lieutenant governor.

On Sept. 13, political newcomer Gregory Greco is facing Robert Britto, who has eight years on the East Providence City Council, in the Democratic primary. Anna Peters is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.