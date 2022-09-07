PAWTUCKET – Two Democrats are challenging in the Senate District 18 primary this week to represent parts of Pawtucket and East Providence, with the seat being vacated by outgoing Senator Cynthia Mendes who is making a bid for lieutenant governor.
On Sept. 13, political newcomer Gregory Greco is facing Robert Britto, who has eight years on the East Providence City Council, in the Democratic primary. Anna Peters is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Britto has lived in Rumford for 25 years with his wife, with whom he has four kids. He is currently serving as East Providence City Council president. In addition to his time on council, he says he has “mentored and volunteered for many organizations.” He currently works as a construction and design specialist for Rhode Island Housing.
“I know the life-changing power of community and community service.” he said.
His varied experiences, he said, have formed his perspective, and he wants to take his “community centered perspective to the Statehouse to serve as an authentic, tireless voice for East Providence and Pawtucket.”
He said voters have voiced concerns regarding affordable housing, economic development, and education.
“Knocking on doors, voters are talking to me about how difficult it is with rising costs, especially for housing,” Britto said. “I can empathize because I understand the struggles of working-class minority families like the one I grew up in. These concerns are never far from my heart and have guided my work at RI Housing and on the East Providence City Council.”
If elected, Britto said he will push to transform schools that are funded “to ensure funding for the ARTS programs, make teacher pay competitive, and have more school-based mental health counselors.” He would also advocate for free breakfast and lunch for all students.
“As a construction and design specialist at Rhode Island Housing, I have a unique understanding of the housing crisis in Rhode Island,” Britto said. “It’s become too hard for working families to afford stable housing in our state. We must invest in affordable housing and increase our housing stock. We also must modernize our homes to make sure they are solar ready, energy efficient, and uniquely suited to modern families. We need smart, sustainable development.”
He shared a “three-prong approach to economic development” that would start with investing in schools and their infrastructure, keeping taxes and fees on business low, and creating a one-stop shop for businesses in state government. Britto also cited interest in climate change legislation and investments in green energy infrastructure. He noted that East Providence and Pawtucket are coastal communities, and said he would work diligently to support policies that modernize the local grid, increase resiliency, “and get us to a clean energy future.”
“... From my experience in housing development, I can tell you that a key measure will be building smart, sustainable developments that reduce our reliance on the grid,” Britto said. “We need energy-efficient homes that are solar-ready and complete with geothermal heating measures.”
He pledged to “work tirelessly” and to be an accessible advocate for the people of East Providence and Pawtucket. He distinguished himself from his opponent by citing his eight years of experience on the council, as a member of the Providence Resilience Partnership, and as an active supporter of other community organizations like the Boys and Girls club.
Greco, a special education teacher for 26 years, said he was inspired to run for his son, Ben, in order to “leave him a better world than we have right now” by pushing for more urgency on climate change and gun safety legislation. Locally, he said voters this season are concerned with education, the cost of “unsustainably high” rent and housing costs, and economic inflation.
“They are worried about whether we are investing enough in education and want leaders who understand effective instruction,” Greco said. “They are worried about how high prices have been this past year. They are also displeased with the $60 million giveaway to Tidewater for the soccer stadium and the paving of green space. They are worried about climate change and they are worried about services for the elderly.”
Greco this week posted a photo of a mailer used against him criticizing him for the loss of the PawSox and criticism of the soccer stadium proposal, sarcastically apologizing for not doing more as a special education teacher to keep the baseball team in the city and reiterating his stance that the soccer stadium is a bad deal for taxpayers.
As a special educator, Greco said, he has “to be an advocate for those students who are not often seen or listened to.”
“We have too many people like that in this state,” he said. “While powerful people (lobbyists, developers, entrenched special interests) always have a seat at the table, most people do not, and that needs to change.”
“We need leaders who see and listen to the everyday people in the district, not lobbyists, real estate developers and entrenched special interests,” Greco continued.
He said he has run his campaign “with honesty, integrity and empathy” and “refused to take money from corporate PACs, lobbyists and people working in the fossil fuel industry.”
If elected, he said he will fight for a $19 minimum wage, universal health care, and a Green New Deal. Greco is running with the Rhode Island Political Cooperative and with the endorsement of Sen. Mendes.
Though he has not previously run for office, Greco said he has been “politically engaged” for 30 years, testifying and rallying at the Statehouse. He spent two years as a volunteer organizer with a group called Wolf-PAC, “whose goal is to overturn the Citizens United decision that allows corporations to spend unlimited amounts on politicians to buy access that regular people do not have, which has rigged the system in favor of the rich and powerful interests and against all of us.” He noted that a General Assembly resolution, supported by Wolf-PAC in opposition to the Citizens United ruling, passed in both chambers, and was approved unanimously in the state Senate where it received a standing ovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.