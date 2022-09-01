WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Accusations are flying in the House District 49 race to replace departing Rep. Steven Lima and represent parts of Woonsocket and North Smithfield.
According to former City Councilor Alex Kithes, the progressive in the race and frequent subject of derision from Woonsocket’s more conservative Democrats, “people want to see a leader elected who won’t just serve as a seat warmer for District 49.”
Kithes and North Smithfield Democrat Glenn Dusablon are battling in the Sept. 13 primary for the chance to take on independent former state Rep. Jon Brien in November.
Kithes says that as he’s been out campaigning, he’s met many Woonsocket voters who are suffering. The biggest problems that Woonsocket faces, according to Kithes, relate to a lack of quality affordable housing, public transportation, and air quality. He said his general focus with voters has been advocating for a Green New Deal in the state of Rhode Island.
“People are aware that there’s a lot of powerful leadership in the General Assembly, House and Senate,” said Kithes.
Kithes added that the current U.S. Supreme Court is “extremely far right,” and he knows Woonsocket and North Smithfield citizens want someone who is fighting for them in Providence. Kithes added that Dusablon has taken a lot of money from the Statehouse, and both of his opponents in this race are backed by Right to Life.
“My opponent is going around saying I don’t support women, it’s just sad,” said Dusablon when asked about the comments from Kithes.
Dusablon, a first-time candidate in the race and founder of the Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Woonsocket, told The Breeze that Kithes is only running to gain attention. He added that when he was at a recent event to honor World War II women veterans, he got a call telling him that Kithes has told women that Dusablon does not respect women. He said it’s sad that a candidate would tell such lies, especially when Kithes knows nothing about hard-working people and families.
“I’m running for our seniors, our veterans, families, this guy is only running for himself,” said Dusablon. He said his campaign is for the future of “our grandchildren,” such as his own. Dusablon said he knows the value of hard work as a previous electrical inspector for 18 years.
Brien this week told The Breeze that he plans to hit the ground running the day after primary day. He said Kithes is part of a radical group, but Dusablon also has a challenge running against him in this district.
“No matter who wins, I offer serious leadership and experience,” said Brien.
As former City Council member and state representative, Brien said his candidacy offers the values that align most closely with residents. He said that if he’s elected, he will be able to work with Rep. Brien Newberry in North Smithfield and Burrillville, which he is looking forward to.
“I’m running as an independent, and I don’t believe the job is that hard, you vote against the bills that are bad, and for the bills that are good, it’s that simple,” said Brien.
He added that lately what has been happening is that Democrats have been rejecting ideas just because they’re from Republicans, and vice versa. Differences of opinion don’t make someone a bad person, he said.
