District 62 candidates face off in forum
The George Wiley Center in Pawtucket hosts a forum for House District 62 (Pawtucket) candidates last Wednesday. Republican Wayne Charbonneau, right, is running unopposed for the Republican ticket and participated alongside progressive Democratic challenger Kinverly Dicupe, left, on computer, who is facing incumbent Democrat Rep. Mary Messier, center, in the September primary.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

PAWTUCKET – A forum featuring the candidates for House of Representatives District 62 last week sparked some contentious conversation between the two Democrats in the primary.

The George Wiley Center in Pawtucket hosted the forum on Aug. 17 featuring all three candidates for House District 62 seat representing Pawtucket. Wayne Charbonneau, who is running unopposed for the Republican ticket, participated in the forum hosted at the George Wiley Center, alongside progressive Democrat Kinverly Dicupe, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Mary Messier, who has held the seat since 2009 and has run unopposed since 2016.

