PAWTUCKET – A forum featuring the candidates for House of Representatives District 62 last week sparked some contentious conversation between the two Democrats in the primary.
The George Wiley Center in Pawtucket hosted the forum on Aug. 17 featuring all three candidates for House District 62 seat representing Pawtucket. Wayne Charbonneau, who is running unopposed for the Republican ticket, participated in the forum hosted at the George Wiley Center, alongside progressive Democrat Kinverly Dicupe, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Mary Messier, who has held the seat since 2009 and has run unopposed since 2016.
Dicupe appeared by live video on a laptop perched on the table next to the other two candidates who appeared in-person, explaining that she wasn’t feeling too well and didn’t want to be the cause of a “super-spreader event.”
At one point in the debate, Dicupe called Messier out for the connected people who have donated to her campaign. When Messier interjected asking for names of those donors, Dicupe began listing those she considers stadium lobbyists. Messier then responded that those people are lobbyists for many things at the Statehouse, not just a new stadium on the Pawtucket riverfront.
“And one of them is the stadium,” responded Dicupe. “And actually, one of them is also a lobbyist for fossil fuel companies.”
As Dicupe was later giving her closing statement, again exceeding her allotted time for an answer, Messier turned to Charbonneau and shook his hand before standing up to leave.
Dicupe later called her out for that move in a tweet, connecting the two points in the debate by saying Messier left the debate early “after I name-dropped the lobbyists she takes money from.”
“She wasn’t ready,” Dicupe posted. “Dang. Ya’ll, let’s get Pawtucket some serious representation this year (unbought, unbossed).”
There were 20 prepared questions, and another several questions asked by attendees in the second half of the event.
Dicupe described herself as a working-class community organizer.
“I never thought that I would be the type of person who would run for office, mainly due to my background,” Dicupe said. “Usually the type of people we see running for office tend to be more upper-class, always wearing suits, went to Harvard or whatever, and that was never my story, so it’s been discouraging in that way. But I started to think, why can’t working class people represent other working class people...?”
Messier responded that she “never went to Harvard” and doesn’t consider herself upper-class. She graduated from Tolman High School, attended CCRI, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Roger Williams University, and her master’s from Rhode Island College. She retired from 35 years of teaching in 2009, before starting her political career.
Charbonneau also joked he was also not Harvard educated, and attended St. Raphael Academy. He started working for a granite company in East Providence as a junior in high school, and has been there full-time since graduation.
Candidates were asked if they support a single-payer universal healthcare system. Charbonneau said he was not in favor of single-payer, while both Democrats said they support it.
Dicupe said she is running on a platform supporting single payer systems, “mainly because those costs have put people in true economic misery.” She said the health system operates like a “pyramid scheme” with users paying into insurance company plans. Messier said she was in favor of single-payer health care “if it was done correctly” and noted one negative of this system, as seen in countries like Canada, could result in patients waiting up to a year for necessary surgeries.
Asked if they supported overhauling tax rates for the rich in Rhode Island to create a progress tax structure, and if they supported an (at least) $19 minimum wage, Dicupe said that “the rich here have been skating for a very long time” as the state has “record low taxes on the rich.”
She proposed a 9 to 10 percent tax rate for the wealthy and corporations saying it would bring in “millions of dollars into our state coffers,” which could be used for housing, schools, and green energy advancements. She also supports a $19 minimum wage, or higher, citing the increased cost of rental apartments in Providence and other parts of Rhode Island.
Messier said she supports increased tax rates for the wealthy, but suggested a rate of 3 or 4 percent. She said the state had been working to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour or higher, but agreed this is “not enough to live with an apartment, utilities and food.” She said increases need to be done gradually, because by increasing that $15, “small business people are only going to pass that on, or they’re going to have to let people go, because they’re not going to be able to afford $19 an hour for a wage.”
Charbonneau disagreed with his opponents. He said he does not think the state’s economic issues are based on “how much money we’re taking in” but rather, “we have a problem with how the money goes out.” He also said he does not support more than a $15 hourly minimum wage.
Candidates were also asked if they would support a percentage income payment plan (PIPP) that would allow low-income households to afford utilities by making rates based on their incomes. Dicupe expressed interest in pushing for public ownership of utilities and referred to PIPP as “critical policy,” saying capping utilities bills for low-income households would be beneficial to fixed-income individuals and families.
Messier said she agreed PIPP could help some lower income households, but questioned how it would track energy consumption. Charbonneau expanded on Messier’s comments, suggesting a capped rate up to a certain usage for low income households.
The two Democrats differed when answering questions on school resource officer presence in schools, as well as police policy. Dicupe has publicly spoken in support of replacing school resource officers with more counselor, mental health, or social worker positions, a move Messier and Charbonneau said they don’t support. Those two said they also don’t support establishment of an independent third-party police review commission composed of Pawtucket residents who are not related to or living with law enforcement, saying such an exclusion was “not objective.” Dicupe disagreed.
Additionally, Dicupe said she supports repealing the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights and reallocation of state and city funds from the Pawtucket Police Department to community services. Messier and Charbonneau disagreed.
All candidates said they were in favor of increased support for local artists and cultural organizations that provide opportunities for Pawtucket artists, especially communities of color, women, and LGBTQIA+ people.
