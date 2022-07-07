CUMBERLAND – The only local election races in Cumberland this year will involve resident choices for Fire Committee, with new 4-year terms previously commencing in 2020 for mayor, Town Council, and School Committee.
Cumberland voters previously approved the switch from 2-year terms to 4-year terms for local elected officials, but Fire Committee was left out of that change.
Mayor Jeff Mutter has said he plans to run again when his term is up two years from now.
There are several challengers for local General Assembly races, however, including a number of Republicans and Democrat primary opponents:
• Alex Rando (Thomas Alexander Rando), a Republican challenging Democrat Mia Ackerman in House District 45, Cumberland and Lincoln (Rando’s father, also Thomas Rando, pulling declaration papers as a Republican to challenge Democrat State Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith in House District 46, Lincoln and Pawtucket);
• Republican Christopher Hogan challenging Democratic State Rep. Alex Marszalkowski in House District 52, Cumberland;
• Democrat Marlene Guay taking on incumbent Democrat Robert Phillips in House District 51, Cumberland and Woonsocket.
• Democrat Brandon Voas challenging incumbent Democrat James McLaughlin in House District 57, seeking the opportunity for a general election meet-up with Republican Dennis Huard;
• Democrat Sen. Roger Picard facing a challenge from Republican Jonathan Resendes in Senate District 20, Woonsocket and Cumberland;
• And Sen. Ryan Pearson being challenged by Republican Dionne Marie Larson in Senate District 19.
For the nonpartisan Cumberland Fire Committee, nine people filed declaration papers to run for seven seats.
• James Higgins will challenge Robert Archambault in District 1;
• Paul Santoro in District 2, Chairperson Cynthia Ouellette in District 3, Phillip Koutsogiane in District 4, and Vincent Picone in District 5, will all run unopposed, Santoro switching from the at-large seat;
• Tim Hogan, who was the only local elected official moved out of their district in recent redrawing of district lines, from District 2 to District 1, will now run for an at-large seat instead of District 2. The other two candidates seeking one of two at-large seats are incumbent Dana Jones and former at-large member James Scullin.
