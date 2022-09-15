Glenn Dusablon

Dusablon

WOONSOCKET – Democrat Glenn Dusablon defeated progressive challenger Alex Kithes in Tuesday’s primary election, earning the right to take on former Rep. Jon Brien in the November election to fill retiring Rep. Steve Lima’s seat representing Woonsocket and North Smithfield.

This was a race that matched a self-described “passionate activist” in Kithes against first-time candidate Dusablon, a retired engineer and founder of the Veteran’s Memorial Museum who says he’s an advocate for veterans and seniors.

Jim Cournoyer
Jim Cournoyer

Wow, running around with your hair on fire calling people homophobes, transphobes, anti-worker, climate-denying scum is not a winning campaign strategy? Who knew?

Perhaps it is time for Mr. Kithes, at the ripe old age of 30, to come back to planet earth, join the real world, get a job, pay some taxes and try to become a productive member of society. Said differently, step away from the key-board and understand that the cesspool that is Twitter is neither the real world nor productive.

As far as Ms. Guay is concerned, after she's done "processessing" and making excuses for her appropriately and predictable dismal loss, she should send Mr. Phillips and his family an apology for her nasty and desperate attacks.

Uhm...Yeah...No
Uhm...Yeah...No

Mr. Dusablon rwon with only 432 votes representing 57.5 percent of Woonsocket's residents?

Woonsocket's residents constantly cry out for new blood in city leadership yet when offered change, they keep voting in lame duck candidates.

I'm sorry to have to say this but Mr. Dusablon is just going to quietly sit on his hands going along with whatever the city council majority tells him to do. Nothing about his campaign message indicates change or even hints at making progress of any kind. If you copy-and-pasted his campaign's entire mission statement underneath Rockwell's "Thanksgiving" painting and saw it advertised in a local paper without a date attached you wouldn't be able to tell if it was 1952 or 2022. He literally ran and won using a post-WW2 campaign promise platform [ohmy]

Apparently Woonsocket residents are ok with forever reaping what they sow.

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

I sense a trend here; the "Progressive" candidates were trounced as they ran on issues that are not very important to local voters. Global Warming, the Green New Deal and other pet projects sound good, but folks want less crime, less division and a representative that looks out for everyone. Congratulations to Mr. Dusablon and Mr. Philips.

