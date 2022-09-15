WOONSOCKET – Democrat Glenn Dusablon defeated progressive challenger Alex Kithes in Tuesday’s primary election, earning the right to take on former Rep. Jon Brien in the November election to fill retiring Rep. Steve Lima’s seat representing Woonsocket and North Smithfield.
This was a race that matched a self-described “passionate activist” in Kithes against first-time candidate Dusablon, a retired engineer and founder of the Veteran’s Memorial Museum who says he’s an advocate for veterans and seniors.
Dusablon claimed victory, telling The Breeze that on the day of the primary, “I ran into him (Kithes) and he said I know you hate Woonsocket, and I grew up in Woonsocket.” He also added that throughout the Kithes campaign, all Kithies did was spread lies about him. He said he knows it will be a different race when it comes to competing against Brien in November.
Kithes told The Breeze with nearly all votes tallied that he would continue to fight for residents no matter how the final vote turned out.
Dusablon finished with 432 votes, or 57.5 percent of the total in Woonsocket and North Smithfield, with mail and early votes counted, while Kithes had 319 votes, or 42.5 percent.
During his campaign, Kithes focused on what he called the “city’s biggest issues” such as climate change with a Green New Deal, access to affordable housing, an increase to a $19 minimum wage, and support for abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. He told The Breeze that he’s tired of representatives being “seat warmers,” as he wants to be a voice for the residents of Woonsocket at the Statehouse. He accused Dusablon of having a homophobic rhetoric against him during the campaign and claimed Dusablon does not support women as he was supported by Right to Life. Kithes has also accused Dusablon of putting his campaign signs on public property and calling houses late at night to ask for residents’ support.
Dusablon emphasized during his campaign that he wants to be a strong voice for working people, seniors, veterans, and for future generations and support individuals who are suffering with the rising cost of living and funding seniors adequately through Medicaid. He denied allegations from Kithes related to alleged comments about LGBT people.
“As someone who has many beloved friends and family who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I will always support the LGBTQ+ community. That is a promise that I will keep in the Statehouse,” he said prior to the election.
In the race for House of Representatives District 51, incumbent Rep. Bob Phillips easily fought off Kithes ally Marlene Guay, a single mother of two adult sons and member of the R.I. Political Cooperative. Guay is a former council candidate in Woonsocket, while Kithes is a former council member.
Guay told The Breeze Tuesday night that Phillips only claimed victory because of low voter turnout and the poor weather.
“I’m still trying to process it,” she said, adding that throughout her campaign, she has been honest about who she is.
With mail and early votes counted, Phillips finished with 511 votes, or 63.3 percent of the vote. Guay had 296 votes, or 36.7 percent of the total.
Phillips could not immediately be reached for comment following his victory.
Guay had called out Phillips as not a true Democrat, saying her campaign was focused on issues such as affordable housing, reproductive rights, living wages, and LGBT issues, matters that Phillips has “voted against and sat on.”
Phillips responded back to Guay during the campaign, saying that members of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative have focused on socialism and protest.
Among the legislative accomplishments Phillips has promoted from his time in office are 2018 legislation making the Division of Motor Vehicles more efficient, a 2017 education reform bill, and co-sponsoring a law prohibiting retailers of essential commodities from engaging in price gouging during a market emergency.
(3) comments
Wow, running around with your hair on fire calling people homophobes, transphobes, anti-worker, climate-denying scum is not a winning campaign strategy? Who knew?
Perhaps it is time for Mr. Kithes, at the ripe old age of 30, to come back to planet earth, join the real world, get a job, pay some taxes and try to become a productive member of society. Said differently, step away from the key-board and understand that the cesspool that is Twitter is neither the real world nor productive.
As far as Ms. Guay is concerned, after she's done "processessing" and making excuses for her appropriately and predictable dismal loss, she should send Mr. Phillips and his family an apology for her nasty and desperate attacks.
Mr. Dusablon rwon with only 432 votes representing 57.5 percent of Woonsocket's residents?
Woonsocket's residents constantly cry out for new blood in city leadership yet when offered change, they keep voting in lame duck candidates.
I'm sorry to have to say this but Mr. Dusablon is just going to quietly sit on his hands going along with whatever the city council majority tells him to do. Nothing about his campaign message indicates change or even hints at making progress of any kind. If you copy-and-pasted his campaign's entire mission statement underneath Rockwell's "Thanksgiving" painting and saw it advertised in a local paper without a date attached you wouldn't be able to tell if it was 1952 or 2022. He literally ran and won using a post-WW2 campaign promise platform [ohmy]
Apparently Woonsocket residents are ok with forever reaping what they sow.
I sense a trend here; the "Progressive" candidates were trounced as they ran on issues that are not very important to local voters. Global Warming, the Green New Deal and other pet projects sound good, but folks want less crime, less division and a representative that looks out for everyone. Congratulations to Mr. Dusablon and Mr. Philips.
