NORTH SMITHFIELD – Eight candidates, including four of five incumbents, filed declaration papers last week seeking one of five seats on the North Smithfield Town Council.
Incumbent Paul Vadenais is the only current member not running, while Council President John Beauregard, Kimberly Alves, Stephen Corriveau and Claire O’Hara all filed to run again for the nonpartisan board.
Challenging them are former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton, active government participant Michael Clifford, former Councilor Douglas Osier, who challenged for town administrator in 2020, and Cheryl Marandola, who ran in 2020 on a platform of preserving the town’s rural charm while planning for the future.
The top five vote-getters in the election will win seats.
For School Committee, there are two seats up for election due to staggered terms, those belonging to William Connell and Paul Jones. Connell declared his intentions to run again, while Jones is running as a Democrat against Republican Rep. Brian Newberry in House District 48, representing parts of North Smithfield and Burrillville.
Three others filing papers for the two seats, with the top two vote-getters winning, are former Town Councilor Teresa Bartomioli, former Town Council candidate Christopher Simpkins, and newcomer Kristen Zitterell.
A primary in either race would only happen if there are more than twice the number of candidates as the total number of seats.
The town’s General Assembly races, if everyone returns the required number of signatures after filing declaration papers, are as follows:
• Democrat Glenn Dusablon challenging fellow Democrat Alexander Kithes in a primary for the House District 49 seat, covering parts of North Smithfield and Woonsocket. The winner would face independent Jon Brien, a former state representative and member of the Woonsocket City Council.
• In Senate District 17, which covers parts of North Providence and Lincoln as well, Republican incumbent Sen. Thomas Paolino faces Democrat Cameron Deutsch and independent Jack Lyle in the general election.
• Jessica de la Cruz, Senate minority whip representing District 23, North Smithfield, Burrillville and Glocester, is running unopposed.
• Sen. Melissa Murray, of District 24, would face the winner between Republican primary challengers Craig Lacouture and David Slavin.
• Republican incumbent Rep. David Place, of House District 47 representing Burrillville and Glocester, faces a challenge from Democrat Paul Roselli.
