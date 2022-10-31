NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local races were mostly decided in the September primary, but North Providence voters still have some important decisions to make when they head to the ballot box next Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Town officials are united in their call for approval of up to $125 million in borrowing to build three new elementary schools and construct a new administrative wing on the rear side of North Providence High School, among other upgrades.
By moving the administrative offices, it will clear space for new parking to serve the blossoming Centredale business district.
During last Wednesday’s School Committee meeting, chairman Frank Pallotta urged members of the community to vote on the school construction bond.
Voters will have to flip over their paper ballots on election day next week for the local referendum question. The $125 million bond would support:
• The construction of three new elementary schools to replace the three oldest schools in the district;
• Improvements to the middle schools and high school, including relocating the central office to the high school campus;
Approving the bond would make it so that every elementary student in town attends a new school, Pallotta said. It’s a “once-in-a-lifetime, generational opportunity” for the community, he said.
He noted that the state is expected to reimburse North Providence on 80 percent of the $125 million bond, or $100 million. That means the local cost would be roughly $25 million for three new schools and other improvements, he said.
“To keep putting money into aging buildings isn’t fiscally responsible when we have an opportunity to receive 80 cents on the dollar for three new schools,” he said.
There are no Town Council or School Committee races to decide on Nov. 8, with two school board races decided in September and no one opposing the incumbents for Town Council this year. Mayor Charles Lombardi is not up for re-election this year.
Also on the ballot next week will be a measure to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana facilities in town, a vote being considered in communities across the state and one Lombardi and the Town Council are opposing due to fears over negative impacts from such facilities.
The wording of the question is as follows: “Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the town of North Providence?”
Marijuana would be taxed at 20 percent, including a 10 percent cannabis tax, a 3 percent tax by the city or town where the marijuana is sold, and the current 7 percent sales tax, but local officials say they would rather add to the tax base by attracting other types of businesses.
Though the legislative seats representing the bulk of the town have no remaining challengers following primary wins by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Rep. Arthur Corvese, residents in smaller sections will have decisions to make, including in:
• Senate District 17, where incumbent Republic Tom Paolino faces a challenge from independent Jack Lyle Jr. and Democrat Cameron Deutsch;
• Senate District 22, where Democrat David Tikoian faces Republican Paul Santucci;
• And in House District 6, incumbent Democrat Ray Hull is challenged by independent Jorge Porras.
North Providence voters will help decide numerous statewide races, including the matchup between Gov. Dan McKee and GOP challenger Ashley Kalus, as well as several state bond questions.
The town was heavily represented at a “Democrats for Kalus” event last week, including featured speaker Dick Fossa, chief of staff to Mayor Charles Lombardi, as the lead speaker, and multiple Town Council members also on stage. Lombardi is a strong McKee supporter.
Early voting runs from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in room G19 (Assembly Room) at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St., running through Nov. 7. For those planning on voting on Nov. 8 in-person, they should know that many polling locations have changed. Call the Board of Canvassers at 401-232-0900 Ext 1230, 1235 and 1241.
Here are the polling locations for next Tuesday, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day:
District 1
Precinct 2403 — Spring Villa Apartments (community room), 20 McGuire Road.
Precinct 2404 — James McGuire School gym 55 Central Ave.
Precinct 2407 — Greystone School gym,100 Morgan Ave.
Precinct 2408 — Centredale School gym, 41 Angell Ave.
Precinct 2410 — North Providence Youth Center, 1 Governor Notte Park Way.
District 2
Precinct 2411 — Birchwood School gym, 10 Birchwood Drive.
Precinct 2412 — Dr. Joseph Whelan School gym, 1440 Mineral Spring Ave.
Precinct 2413 — Presentation Church downstairs, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave.
Precinct 2409 — Rev. I.J. Bouffard Knights of Columbus first floor dining room, 15 Bassett St.
District 3
Precinct 2401 — Lymansville VFW Post #10011, 354 Fruit Hill Ave.
Precinct 2402 — Dr. Edward Ricci School gym, 51 Intervale Ave.
Precinct 2405 — North Providence High School gym, 1828 Mineral Spring Ave.
Precinct 2406 — Tri County Community Action Center gym, 33 Maple Ave.
