NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local races were mostly decided in the September primary, but North Providence voters still have some important decisions to make when they head to the ballot box next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Town officials are united in their call for approval of up to $125 million in borrowing to build three new elementary schools and construct a new administrative wing on the rear side of North Providence High School, among other upgrades.

