PAWTUCKET – A relatively small overall share of the vote in the House of Representatives District 58 primary could prove the difference, with four Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to replace departing and embattled Rep. Carlos Tobon.

Attorney George Hovarth, attorney Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, early childhood development program director Cherie Cruz, and behavior technician treating children with autism Matthew Carvalho are all chasing votes in the district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.