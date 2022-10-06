NORTH SMITHFIELD – Four incumbents will be seeking re-election for their Town Council seat against three candidates who all have experience with town government. The top five vote-getters in the Nov. 8 election will win the council seats.
Douglas Osier, former Budget Committee chairperson who held a council seat in 2018 and ran for administrator in 2020, is running alongside Cheryl Marandola, a member of the Parks of Recreation Committee, and Paulette Hamilton, former town administrator who was first elected back in 2008.
Town Council President John Beauregard, a police veteran and two-time council president, is running alongside Vice President Kimberly Alves, who was originally elected to the council in 2010 and served as a chairperson for the Budget Committee, as well as three-term member Claire O’Hara and Steve Corriveau, who was elected to his first term two years ago.
Corriveau, 45, said he is looking to return and keep up the momentum of the council. As a council, he said current members have worked cohesively in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying what they were able to achieve “in the environment we were in is an accomplishment in itself.”
“When I originally ran in 2020 I had never been involved in politics before,” he said. “I’m very family oriented and very much a community person in the sense that I always want to look for areas to involve myself.”
Like O’Hara, he said he wants to promote and grow businesses, and support local veterans and seniors. Corriveau also voted to approve an increase in the economic development budget from $500 to $50,000, and worked to add two additional EMTs in town.
The father of four said his son was in the last graduating class at Halliwell School before it closed in 2019. A couple months into taking office, he spearheaded the Halliwell Review Committee with the goal of again creating “a sense of community” at the former school. The committee presented a review of its work last month.
O’Hara, 75, has lived in town for decades, and was a local elementary science teacher for 35 years before retiring. While she said she is proud of what she has done on the council to improve life for local veterans and elderly residents, there is still work she “would like to finish up.”
“It’s not for glory, it’s wanting to make North Smithfield a better place to live, not only for our families, but for all families,” she said. “We have to make our part of the state a place where families want to settle, and be involved in government. Don’t complain if you don’t go to meetings.”
Back before her time as a member, she said, she was committed to civic engagement and attended town council meetings. Now on the council, she said they are working to bring more business to town to expand the tax base, support continued progress in education, and “do more to keep our elderly in town.”
“Win, lose, or draw, I will still be at every meeting. My first one was in 1975,” she said.
Beauregard, 56, previously served from 2016 to 2018. He ran unsuccessfully in 2018 following the Nike scandal before returning in 2020. He retired from the State Police after a 25-year career, and has owned a parking lot striping business since 1992.
He said he has a good relationship with the current town administrator, the school board and fellow councilors, which is conducive to town progress. Referring to recent work he supported building new restrooms and a concession stand at the high school football field, Beauregard said he got “an amazing value” for the town with a one-time payment of $286,000.
Looking ahead at the next two years, should he be re-elected, he said he would like to see the town acquire more open space. Like fellow councilors and candidates, he also wants to see continued support for veterans, seniors, and local students.
While he added he would like to see all incumbents elected to continue their work together, he had encouraging words for new candidates.
“If you run for office for the right reasons and have the right values, then you’ll do a good job on the council and you’ll end up doing the right thing,” he said.
Challenging the incumbents is Hamilton, a 45-year resident of the town who worked as North Smithfield town administrator from 2008 to 2016. She has two sons, Theron Hamilton, a U.S. Navy commander, and Dalton Kell, a software engineer, and two teenage grandchildren.
In addition to her time as town administrator, the 67-year-old’s employment history includes recent roles as the director of commissions and boards, director of constituent services, and the director of municipal affairs for Gov. Daniel McKee’s office. She was previously McKee’s deputy chief of staff and a policy adviser when he was lieutenant governor from 2017 to 2020.
Hamilton is a current board member of St. Antoine Residence, RISE Prep Mayoral Academy vice chairperson, and executive director of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative. She is a former chairperson of the RISE Prep, member of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, and vice president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, among others.
“I hope to engage residents to learn what’s important to them, help to create a community that works for the common good, and to provide another option to voters,” she said.
Fellow challenger Marandola, 41, is a fairly new resident of the town who has served on the Parks and Recreation Committee since 2019, and has also been on the Budget Committee since 2021.
Marandola said she thinks door-to-door campaigning has been going well and she is excited to always meet more people in town and introduce herself, which has been a continued journey for the past six years.
Marandola added that when it came to deciding on running for council, she knew this was her next step in involvement with the town as she has learned a lot on Parks and Recreation and Budget Committee. She added that it’s in her nature to want to be involved in the conversation and be a part of the issues.
“If I see something that I think is wrong then I want to fix it,” she said.
Marandola said she thinks it’s tough pinpointing one concern from voters.
“I think people are anxious to get out of the pandemic world we’ve been living in,” she said. She added that the budget is a hot topic, as the town is coming off a recent property revaluation.
“I think that certainly had mixed reactions,” she said, adding that residents are concerned about paving roads, and the future of Halliwell and the police station.
Osier, 33, said he agrees with Marandola when it comes to interacting with voters and being open with residents on their concerns. He said his campaign is small as his wife is his campaign manager, adding that as previous member and leader of multiple boards, his biggest concern is how tax money is being spent.
“I’m running as a fiscally responsible, data-driven candidate,” he said.
“When you look at a project, what is the best return for the community as a whole?” he said, He added that the council should be looking into data and planning decisions so whoever is serving on the council next “won’t have to fix mistakes from the past.”
“We’re all residents at the end of the day,” he said, adding that his goal is to work with others.
Alves could not be reached for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.