NORTH SMITHFIELD – Four incumbents will be seeking re-election for their Town Council seat against three candidates who all have experience with town government. The top five vote-getters in the Nov. 8 election will win the council seats.

Douglas Osier, former Budget Committee chairperson who held a council seat in 2018 and ran for administrator in 2020, is running alongside Cheryl Marandola, a member of the Parks of Recreation Committee, and Paulette Hamilton, former town administrator who was first elected back in 2008.

