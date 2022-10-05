NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town has been identified as a district eligible for additional federal COVID-19 relief funding through a variety of criteria, says Supt. Joseph Goho, including accountability and the impact of the pandemic on the district’s population.
Assistant Supt. Louise Seitsinger said during the Sept. 28 School Committee meeting that district leaders pored over the data to determine areas of possible improvement. They determined that the money will be used primarily in two ways:
• To accelerate the legislative mandate that districts have high-quality curriculum in-place across all core subject areas;
• And to create classrooms to support special education students, so that more of those students can be educated in their home district.
Both of the initiatives will have a positive financial impact, he said, significantly relieving the operating budget.
On the second initiative, Special Education Director Cynthia VanAvery said the goal is to create specialized classrooms so that fewer students are educated outside the district. In addition to saving money, she said this expansion would improve the educational outcomes of students by allowing them to be educated in the least restrictive environment, according to federal law.
The district does a lot of separate activity now, VanAvery said, and special education students are not actually in the general education environment, and thus do not receive the same level of curriculum as their peers.
“We need to have more of our students who are differently-abled in our general ed classrooms, with the special educators going in and supporting that,” she said.
Further, she said her department has been working with the assistant superintendent to ensure that all students are exposed to the same high-level, high-quality curriculum materials.
There’s a gap in the special education continuum right now, she said, and creating two new therapeutic classrooms will help fill that hole.
The federal money is being considered something of a starter fund for those classrooms, she said, and she called it an “awesome opportunity.”
On the topic of high-quality curriculum, Seitsinger said the district has been shifting to new programs. A new elementary math program was introduced this year, for example, she said.
With curriculum changes will come more professional development and training for teachers, Seitsinger added. Overall, the goal is to better align the curriculum across the entire district, she told the committee, hopefully increasing achievement levels in the process.
Committee member Gina Picard raised the idea at last week’s meeting of creating a student liaison position for the school board. The town of Westerly adopted a similar program, she said, giving students an opportunity to play a vital role in their community while sharing concerns and opinions on behalf of the student body.
Picard said they could bring on two to four liaisons, who would apply to start as juniors and serve a two-year term. They would serve in a strictly advisory capacity, she said, and wouldn’t be voting members of the committee.
“They’d be expected to return to the student body and spread the word on what’s happening, and overall just assist us in getting a more well-rounded view of student experiences, hearing their voices as we make policy decisions that directly impact students,” she said.
Further, the liaison role would “enable the committee to gain important insights from students and find out their thoughts on issues that directly relate to them,” she said. “I think we should strive to ensure our students are seen and heard.”
The committee could make more well-informed decisions if the students are more engaged, Picard argued. She motioned to have the school board work toward the goal of having student liaisons, starting this year, but Pallotta said he wouldn’t accept the motion based on the fact that it wasn’t listed as discussion for approval and that it was the first time the committee was hearing the proposal.
Picard said she would be happy to put it up for a vote next month.
In other news:
• Representatives from the Secretary of State’s office have confirmed to school leaders that, on the November ballot, residents will be asked to vote on a massive school building project to include three new elementary schools, a new administration building, and educational and safety enhancement at the middle schools and high school.
• The school board last week also updated the town’s distance learning plan. Up to five days can be used for distance learning in the case of inclement weather or other emergencies.
• The committee approved a new Local 1033 collective bargaining agreement.
• Members also approved a new suicide prevention policy, code of conduct policy (in response to issues occurring throughout the state arising from staff interactions with students) and a fund balance policy (setting parameters for using the district’s surplus).
• They also approved a bid to replace exterior doors at the High School entrance facing Mineral Spring Avenue with upgraded safety doors.
