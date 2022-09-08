Halliwell site
Buy Now

An aerial view of the Halliwell site. The Town Council will hear from the Halliwell Review Committee tonight on the recommendations for the site.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council will hold a joint meeting tonight, Sept. 8, with the Halliwell Review Committee, which last met at the end of July.

Board member Jeff Porter told The Breeze he hopes the Town Council will move forward with master planning for the former Halliwell Memorial School campus off Victory Highway, and the group will recommend that their findings are important in moving forward with next steps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.