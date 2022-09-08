NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council will hold a joint meeting tonight, Sept. 8, with the Halliwell Review Committee, which last met at the end of July.
Board member Jeff Porter told The Breeze he hopes the Town Council will move forward with master planning for the former Halliwell Memorial School campus off Victory Highway, and the group will recommend that their findings are important in moving forward with next steps.
In the August 2022 Halliwell Review Committee Report and Findings, the executive summary and recommendations state, “the HRC recommends that the Town Council allows the HRC to move into master planning and engage in the request for qualifications for architecture/engineering firms to complete a master plan for the property for a multi-use community-based site that has recreational and educational components for all North Smithfield residents.”
“It’s been a long, but quick process. Our group was formed in early January of last year, and we’ve had our foot heavy on the pedal. We don’t want to lose momentum,” said Porter. He added that the Halliwell Committee has worked with Weston and Sampson, an engineering and construction group, to study the property and create conceptual designs to be put into a joint presentation to present to the council.
The Halliwell Committee has also met with various boards and committees from North Smithfield to hear opinions on how they could benefit from the building, including the Parks and Recreation Committee, the Public Arts Advisory Committee, and the Conservation Commission. Porter said he has also had conversations with North Smithfield Library and Boards of Trustees, as well as those who maintain the community garden at the Halliwell site.
Porter said that back when Halliwell Committee had a booth at last year’s Pumpkinfest, the group spoke with many residents regarding the future of Halliwell. Those people, along with various committee members in town, were surveyed and the results of that survey will also be included in the packet to be presented to the council this week.
“The Halliwell School was built back in the 50s, so there’s a lot of nostalgia there. I myself went there for three years. Our committee totally understands that, we didn’t take the recommendation to tear it down lightly,” said Porter.
Porter says that they did an assessment of the building as it wasn’t up to safety codes. He said renovating deteriorating buildings would have been “outrageous.” However master planning moves forward, he said he hopes they can maintain the nostalgia and the integrity of the original campus.
“One of the things we want to do is listen to the town’s needs, and what’s lacking in the town, and provide something that’s a benefit for everyone,” he said.
