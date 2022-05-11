NORTH PROVIDENCE — New leadership requires compassion, trust and transparency, says Clara Hardy as she announces her run for state representative against incumbent Rep. Arthur Corvese in House District 55.
“I have worked as a social worker providing home-based counseling, education, advocacy and support to clients from marginalized communities for over 20 years,” she said in a release. “I see the challenges my clients face because of the failures of our government to act.
“I have supported clients with myriad problems, from those living in substandard housing with no options of getting a better place, to those unable to get hearing aids or dental care because the insurance won’t pay,” she said. “I have seen medically fragile clients suffer due to CNA shortages, caused by the fact that CNAs don’t make a livable wage that compensates them for their physically and mentally demanding labor.”
She said she values compassion and empathy and brings it to her job as a social worker because “this is a value that was instilled in me from a young age.”
Hardy said she realizes there is only so much one can do to help others at a micro level, saying she wants to make a difference with her compassion on a macro level.
She said voters can trust that she will fight for District 55, and that she will listen to constituents’ concerns. Though she may not agree with someone on certain issues, she said she will not devalue their opinion and will try to learn with them.
