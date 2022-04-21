CUMBERLAND – There may not be a need after all to create new town ordinances on care of local cemeteries, say members of Cumberland’s Historic District Commission, as state law already has firm requirements.
“We don’t have to go through that rigamarole,” says Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane.
The Breeze reported last November that the HDC was considering a potential new ordinance similar to one being created in Cranston governing how residents care for burial grounds on their land.
The idea, according to members, was to prevent cemeteries from being neglected by requiring upkeep and annual reports, among other tasks.
While volunteer efforts to maintain cemeteries in Cumberland have done some good, it’s remained difficult to get property owners to care much about these cemeteries that are important to Cumberland’s history, say local preservationists.
The goal now, said Hindle Koutsogiane, is to have the town enforce the existing state law. The plan is to draw up a letter that town officials could send to property owners notifying them of the need to step up their game, she said. If that doesn’t work, the town has the option to take care of the work and then bill them, she said.
She said there are some cemeteries, particularly on Nate Whipple Highway, where fallen large logs have been left untouched, and they understand that the cost of removing them might be too much for the property owners to shoulder, but perhaps the town can send in its equipment to cut them up.
According to a survey and report previously completed by Lester Hilton, there are 40 historic cemeteries in Cumberland.
Hindle Koutsogiane said historic preservationists are planning a cemetery cleanup effort for probably sometime in June to show the commitment they have to better care of local burial grounds.
