PROVIDENCE – The House passed legislation (2022-H 7424) sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien, District 54, North Providence, which would provide procedures to prevent problem gamblers on the state’s self-exclusion list from collecting their winnings at Rhode Island’s two casinos.
O’Brien serves as the Secretary of the Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery.
“The self-exclusion program at our two casinos has been an effective means of combating problem gambling and this legislation will further strengthen the protections that this program offers. It will also help prevent teenagers from falling into the spiral of problem gambling through investing these confiscated winnings into research and prevention strategies,” said O’Brien.
The legislation states that a person who is prohibited from gaming in a gaming establishment due to the player self-exclusion program shall not collect any winnings or recover losses arising as a result of prohibited gaming activity by said person. Winnings from self-excluded persons, after the deduction of taxes and other applicable withholdings, shall be forfeited to the State Lottery Division of the Department of Revenue.
The forfeited winnings, up to $150,000 per year, would be transferred to the Rhode Island Council on Problem Gambling to use for research, education and prevention of teenage gambling addiction. The balance of the forfeited funds would be transferred to the general fund.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration where Sen. Frank A. Ciccone, District 7, Providence, North Providence, has introduced the legislation (2022-S 2496A) which was passed by the Senate.
