PAWTUCKET – The only district City Council seat with a challenge in November is District 2, where incumbent Democrat Mark Wildenhain, a 13-year veteran of the council, is being challenged by Republican Angela Cooke.

Cooke told The Breeze she would work with her Democratic colleagues to help make decisions to benefit residents of District 2, helping to build up the city by restraining spending, reducing taxes, supporting local schools, and supporting small businesses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.