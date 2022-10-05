PAWTUCKET – The only district City Council seat with a challenge in November is District 2, where incumbent Democrat Mark Wildenhain, a 13-year veteran of the council, is being challenged by Republican Angela Cooke.
Cooke told The Breeze she would work with her Democratic colleagues to help make decisions to benefit residents of District 2, helping to build up the city by restraining spending, reducing taxes, supporting local schools, and supporting small businesses.
She said she decided within the last year to make a first run for local government, saying she’s now taking a political science class at the Community College of Rhode Island and “I just really love politics. I gravitate toward it.”
District 2 is on the eastern (Newport Avenue) side of the city, and most of it is bordered by Central Avenue and Armistice Boulevard.
Cooke said she doesn’t know much about Wildenhain, and the people she talks to as she walks the district’s neighborhoods generally don’t know who their current councilor is. She said she’s getting a really good response from residents who want change.
Wildenhain, who won a special election to replace his late father in May of 2010 and then a month later had to file paperwork to run again that fall, said he’s not one to want to bother people at their homes during election time, but he makes it known that anyone who wants to call him with an issue to be addressed will get an answer right away. He said it’s easier for him to answer a phone call from someone asking something of him than for him to ask them for something.
“That’s how I’ve always operated,” he said.
On Cooke’s assertion about people not knowing him, he said every politician is challenged on that front, as neighborhoods change with people moving away or dying.
Though there are no other Republicans running for district seats to represent one of Pawtucket’s six council districts, Michael Cooper is running as a Republican for an at-large seat to represent the whole city, challenging Democratic primary winners Yesenia Rubio, Michael Araujo and Roberto Moreno.
Cooke, 41, said she would eventually like to run for state representative or senator. On her run for council, she said there are some “things that are going on in Pawtucket that I’m not really happy about,” and she can sit on her couch and complain about those in power now, or she can get up and do something about it.
The primary issue of concern for her is the new soccer stadium on the riverfront, she said, which she does not believe is good for taxpayers and she doesn’t believe will bring in the revenue some are projecting. She said she doesn’t believe there’s enough transparency around the project, and she doesn’t believe the stadium’s surrounding development will happen as promised. If elected, Cooke said she will advocate for an end to the approved stadium project “and any other projects that are going to cost the taxpayers money.”
Pawtucket’s taxes are “outrageous,” said Cooke, and she comes from a “more conservative fiscal viewpoint” that would focus on reducing taxes for residents and small business owners and the expenses that cause them.
Asked how she would support schools, the Brookdale Boulevard resident said she would want to move some of the money currently going to the projects instead to the schools.
A stay-at-home mom who previously worked in the mortgage industry, Cooke has been married since 2012 and has three children. She said she’s been a city resident for about two decades.
Though Cooke said she’s never been to a council meeting in-person, she’s been watching some online.
Wildenhain, 60, said he’s always saved citywide issues for discussion in council chambers, but the real work of a district councilor is to address neighborhood concerns where they live in the best way they can every day. He said he would like to continue taking care of problems if voters see fit to send him back to the council.
Wildenhain said Cooke visited his home when she was collecting signatures to run, and he signed them and told her good luck. If she wins, he told her, don’t forget to answer phone calls.
On the stadium, he said people have asked him about it and he’s emphasized the benefit of the ancillary development that will happen around it in keeping taxes down.
“We don’t have the money to do those projects on our own,” he said, referring to the stadium and a mixed-use project planned on Dexter Street, “and if we did, taxes would be even more outrageous. He mentioned the 7-Eleven on Newport Avenue as an example of a project that’s now bringing in new tax revenue, as well as the stadium and new train station, saying Pawtucket needs to continue relying on other people’s money to accomplish its goals.
People seem to want to harp on the $10 million more coming from the city, he said, but that money isn’t coming from raising taxes on residents. He said it’s all about being creative and resourceful.
Pawtucket already gives a substantial $33 million to its schools, said Wildenhain, and if they’d given them more this year, they would have had to raise taxes further. He said the council has tried to make the best decisions for moving the city forward, keeping taxes as low as possible and keeping people in their homes. There have been times when the administration requests a 4 percent increase, he said, and the council has cut it down by half.
Wildenhain said he’s demonstrated over 13 years that he has the interests of residents at heart, and has always been responsive to them.
