CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter and the Cumberland Town Council have directed $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide small business grants up to $10,000 per local business. Applications are being accepted until Feb. 6.
“I know what it’s like to be grinding it out operating a local small business, it’s not easy, and the last few years have just made it harder. It’s our hope that these grants can provide some relief and flexibility to the small businesses that call Cumberland home and make this community vibrant,” said Mutter in a statement.
To be eligible, businesses must attest to a loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the number of qualified businesses’ requests exceed the $500,000 allocation, all applications will be prorated.
The Town Council unanimously approved the grant program, with some changes, on Dec. 21. One change is that a simple majority vote of a three-member panel made up of a designee from the planning department, a designee from the mayor, and a designee from the council will award a grant.
Mutter said he wants to bring the old Economic Development Commission back, and ideally his representative would be someone from that commission.
In other clarifying language approved last month, the town’s consultant will serve in the role of establishing compliance before an application heads to the review committee to decide the award.
There is some flexibility in the process, said Mutter, with the town able to request additional documentation.
Mutter said he’s trying to have as many layers in the process as possible before any matter would ever reach his desk, while also keeping the process as simple as possible.
