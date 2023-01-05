CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter and the Cumberland Town Council have directed $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide small business grants up to $10,000 per local business. Applications are being accepted until Feb. 6.

“I know what it’s like to be grinding it out operating a local small business, it’s not easy, and the last few years have just made it harder. It’s our hope that these grants can provide some relief and flexibility to the small businesses that call Cumberland home and make this community vibrant,” said Mutter in a statement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.