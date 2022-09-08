WOONSOCKET/CUMBERLAND – In the race for House of Representatives District 51, incumbent Rep. Bob Phillips is looking to fight off a challenge from Marlene Guay, a showdown between a “John Kennedy-style Democrat,” as he puts it, and a progressive challenger and member of the R.I. Political Cooperative.
Phillips and his team have hit Guay over what he says is her “socialist agenda,” but says he’s worked hard to stay civil despite her attacks of him and his record. He says her mailer last week, which used the infamous photo of him sleeping in his chair as the House of Representatives waited on the Senate during a marathon 2016 General Assembly session, is having the opposite of its intended impact with voters, gaining him new votes and sign locations.
Guay, 45, maintains that using the photo on her campaign flier is 100 percent in-bounds, saying the person next to Phillips in the photo, Rep. Jim McLaughlin, was speaking while Phillips was sleeping, and the caption is clear that action is taking place. She says the picture illustrates a larger theme of a lawmaker who has a connection with only a small segment of his constituency and is often found sitting out on important matters and even voting against them.
Those issues, such as affordable housing, reproductive rights, living wages or LGBT issues, are part of the Democratic platform in R.I., she said, not just part of the modern wave of Democrats.
“We have a lot of people who frankly have been in office and have very Republican values,” she said. “That’s not who we are, and we need to own it. There’s nothing wrong with being a Republican, just be a Republican.”
Calling him out on issues that are “quintessentially” related to Democratic policies gets her called a socialist and even a “commie,” she said, a scare tactic Phillips is using, “which unfortunately is what politics has unraveled to,” because he doesn’t have good responses to her calling him out.
Guay calls herself a “passionate advocate for equity, education, and justice.”
Phillips said all Guay has done is insult him during this race, calling him a career politician and out of touch, among other statements, a similar tactic to that employed by other members of the R.I. Political Cooperative.
“That’s all they’re good for, calling people names,” he said.
Phillips added that he hasn’t insulted Guay, but has slammed the co-op for promoting protest and divisiveness over finding common solutions and giving back to the community.
“They’re socialists, not Democrats, and we don’t need socialists,” he said, adding that people like them can “move to Russia, move to Canada, move to Venezuela” if they think the system is so much better in those places than the one here.
Phillips, 66, said he hasn’t seen the political environment in Rhode Island be this bad in years, saying the progressive Democrats are going after everyone in hopes of getting “one or two or three people” into a seat.
“People are starting to wise up and are rejecting them,” he said. “They’re putting people up against quite a few true Democrats.”
Phillips said as a John Kennedy Democrat, he believes in volunteerism over protest. A perfect example was when he recently volunteered for the ZAP cleanup while progressives protested over the suspicion that homeless camps would be broken down during the event. Phillips said they worked closely with the homeless to make sure they knew they would only be picking up trash around their encampments and not actually disturbing where they live.
Guay said she’s knocked on more than 1,200 doors in the district and had many great conversations. About a third of people don’t know who their representative is, she said, which really goes against Phillips saying that he’s so connected to the community. People in Cumberland told her they’ve never seen him at an event there, she said.
On the issues she’s been hearing most about, she said, “abortion is huge,” with people young and old expressing to her how impassioned they feel about protecting women’s rights to make their own medical decisions. People have also been frustrated over the state of the economy and wondering where stimulus dollars went, said Guay, and she’s emphasized to them the transparency she would bring to the table from her experience documenting where everything goes during her 30 years with the nonprofit United Way.
Phillips told The Breeze he voted against gay marriage because “that’s what my constituency told me to do” at the time. District 51 covers a “very Catholic, very religious” section of Woonsocket, including St. Joseph’s Church.
Phillips said candidates mounting challenges to incumbents this year are doing “whatever the Co-op tells them.”
On last year’s Act on Climate, he said he spoke on the House floor to ask what the plan was to get to zero net greenhouse gases, and there was none. “Is this supposed to be a feel-good thing?” he said. But when the bill passed, he proposed legislation to place solar panels along highway medians, a proposal that is still being investigated.
“That’s what politics is about, vetting, and if it doesn’t work, come up with another idea,” he said.
Guay said Phillips is doing nothing more than “trying to walk back the votes he’s made for the last 11 years.” She said one woman asked her stance on LGBT issues, and when she told her, the woman asked for a campaign sign, saying she had been previously told by Phillips and his wife that he couldn’t vote to back gay rights because it went against their religion.
Guay said Phillips has shown an immaturity in not being able to defend his record, saying there’s a point where an elected official needs to own the decisions he’s made in not protecting all neighbors. Instead of owning his votes, she said, he’s coming back with accusations about her being a socialist or questioning her extensive volunteer or community work.
“If you voted against it, own it,” she said of climate, abortion, and LGBT bills. “He has not had to be accountable.”
Through her work with United Way as program officer for childhood development and two-gen initiatives, she’s done a lot of supporting nonprofits and agencies in Woonsocket, Cumberland, and statewide, she said.
Guay said Phillips recently ranked very low on both transparency and community outreach, saying he doesn’t reach out to average people but relies on donations from insiders. She said she’s running because she wants a future for her children that includes everyone.
Phillips said that unlike Guay and the Political Cooperative candidates, he is doing canvassing on his own and not paying people to do it for him. Neither is he “dropping cards and running away,” he said.
Now in the process of completing his sixth term, Phillips said that’s not a true six terms, because the state essentially lost three years due to COVID.
Among the legislative accomplishments he promotes are 2018 legislation making the Division of Motor Vehicles more efficient, a 2017 education reform bill, and co-sponsoring a law prohibiting retailers of essential commodities from engaging in price gouging during a market emergency.
Marlene Guay
191 Rathbun St., Woonsocket
Age: 45
Years in community: 27
Employment: United Way of Rhode Island, program officer, Child Development and 2 Generation Initiatives; Museum of Science, Boston, professional development manager; Providence Children’s Museum – early childhood program developer.
Education: Bachelor’s degree (summa cum laude), University of Rhode Island in human development and family studies.
Community activities/public service: School parent volunteer, PTO president in Woonsocket schools for nine years; Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for almost a decade. Volunteers to support numerous organizations. Staunch advocate for racial and social justice issues.
Family: Single mom of two adults, engaged to be married, future stepmom to one adult, daughter of a disabled widow, sister and aunt.
Robert (Bob) Phillips
325 Dunlap St., Woonsocket
Age: 66
Years in community: 38
Employment: Worked in automotive industry for 27 years and then in banking for 14 years. Now substitute teaching in a public school.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Community activities/public service: Coached soccer, and little league; Jaycee organization, president and district director; chairman of Milk Fund; chairman of Autumnfest; Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts; Beacon board of trustees; Stadium Theatre volunteer; Woonsocket Lions.
Family: Married for 41 years to Nancy with twin sons, Matt and Tim, and two grandchildren, Skylar and Devin.
