WOONSOCKET/CUMBERLAND – In the race for House of Representatives District 51, incumbent Rep. Bob Phillips is looking to fight off a challenge from Marlene Guay, a showdown between a “John Kennedy-style Democrat,” as he puts it, and a progressive challenger and member of the R.I. Political Cooperative.

Phillips and his team have hit Guay over what he says is her “socialist agenda,” but says he’s worked hard to stay civil despite her attacks of him and his record. He says her mailer last week, which used the infamous photo of him sleeping in his chair as the House of Representatives waited on the Senate during a marathon 2016 General Assembly session, is having the opposite of its intended impact with voters, gaining him new votes and sign locations.

