CENTRAL FALLS – As he seeks re-election to a second term as senator in District 16, Central Falls and Pawtucket, Jonathon Acosta will face a general election challenge from Elizabeth Crowley, a former incumbent he unseated after winning the Democratic primary in 2020.
Acosta is a member of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight. He is a former member of the Central Falls City Council. He holds bachelor’s degrees in political science (theory) and ethnic studies, and earned his master’s degrees in urban education policy and sociology from Brown University, where he is currently studying for his Ph.D. in sociology.
“This morning I was reflecting on a door hanger I was using two years ago, this same time, as I was campaigning to move from the City Council to the State Senate,” Acosta said, speaking with The Breeze this week. “I had seven listed priorities of things I wanted to work on. In these brief two years, we significantly moved the needle on six of those seven things.”
These priorities have included increased education spending, improved affordable housing, a $15 minimum wage, legalized recreational cannabis, “raising taxes on the 1 percent,” expanding access to drivers licenses, and implementing a Rhode Island Green New Deal. This spring, the state legalized recreational marijuana use, and the Senate passed legislation to allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to issue alternative driver’s licenses to undocumented residents in the state, as well as several other measures. He said the recreational cannabis bill includes an allocation to go to “traditionally hard-hit communities” that host recreational cannabis dispensaries, and hoped the city can earmark some of this funding to help keep up city streets and sidewalks.
He introduced a bill that would prohibit discrimination against potential organ transplant recipients based solely on a physical or mental disability. Acosta was the Senate sponsor of legislation to create a new statewide body-worn camera program for police, which was signed into law in 2021. He also introduced the Rishod K. Gore Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which sought a range of police reforms, and legislation seeking to bar private prisons in Rhode Island.
He also supported the SNAP benefit pilot program push led by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Valarie Lawson. Through this program, for every dollar spent on fruit or vegetables, members get 50 cents back to buy more food that month.
“That’s something that I think can have a profound impact on the lives of people in my community,” Acosta said.
Crowley told The Breeze this week she is running as an independent against Acosta in November to try and improve her standing, because “in Central Falls, if you win the primary, you win the election.”
She graduated from Central Falls High School in 1970, and from the Municipal Clerk Institute at Salve Regina University in 1993. She previously worked as Central Falls city clerk for decades, and held the District 16 Senate seat as a Democrat from 2009 to January 2021. During her time in the Senate, Crowley served on the State Lottery Committee, Health and Human Services Committee, as vice chairperson of the Housing and Municipal Government Committee, and the Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
Aside from running as an independent, Crowley differentiates from Acosta saying she does not consider herself a progressive candidate, but rather holds a moderate stance on most issues. She said she supports a $15 minimum wage, but noted “we also have to consider how that affects small businesses.” She said she is pro-life, “but I wouldn’t take it to the extremes that are happening down south, where rheumatoid medicine is being denied to young women or young men because it can be used as an abortion pill.”
Asked what she hears as the biggest concerns from voters, Crowley cited the cost of rent, utilities, and other everyday expenses for residents on fixed incomes. She herself is retired and collects Social Security and a pension. For example, she said her pension rate remains the same as it was in 2008 despite the increased costs of living.
“I’m not the only one feeling this pinch,” Crowley said.
She said she supports the development of the Tidewater Soccer Stadium, and the ancillary development, saying it would be a “great shot in the arm” to boost Pawtucket’s local economy. Crowley also cited the need for improved education facilities for both Central Falls and Pawtucket. Acknowledging Pawtucket’s intent to build a unified high school, Crowley suggests consideration of a regional high school that would service the two neighboring cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.