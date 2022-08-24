CENTRAL FALLS – As he seeks re-election to a second term as senator in District 16, Central Falls and Pawtucket, Jonathon Acosta will face a general election challenge from Elizabeth Crowley, a former incumbent he unseated after winning the Democratic primary in 2020.

Acosta is a member of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight. He is a former member of the Central Falls City Council. He holds bachelor’s degrees in political science (theory) and ethnic studies, and earned his master’s degrees in urban education policy and sociology from Brown University, where he is currently studying for his Ph.D. in sociology.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.