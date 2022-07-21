Editor’s note: The Breeze is having supporters of various candidates for governor write columns this summer. This is the latest in the series.

Embroidered on our state’s flag is the word “HOPE,” a reference to the biblical verse, “hope we have as an anchor in the soul.” For early colonists, Rhode Island truly provided hope and opportunity for those fleeing persecution. To them, Rhode Island symbolized a better life and a new beginning.

Derrick L
Derrick L

I am shocked Ms. De la Cruz isn't running as she has a history of being a leader in Rhode Island. Ms Kalus is an out of state dark money candidate who could be a Democrat if that side wasn't already filled with wonderful candidates like Ms Gorbea (an established leader) and Ms. Foulkes (a successful business leader with real credentials, not working for a plastic surgeon who happens to offer COVID test. We've seen past failures from Republican governors ($100m for a video game to the bloody sock guy!).

mpatrick
mpatrick

The last thing Rhode Island needs is another Trump worshipper in elected office. Fight for Rhode Islanders? Right... far right... Who won the last presidential election, Ms. Kalus? Ms. de la Cruz?

