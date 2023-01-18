PAWTUCKET – JK Equities, the company that received detailed preliminary plan approval for a large-scale distribution center at the former Microfibres site on Moshassuck Street back in May of 2021, will now go back to the more conceptual master plan stage and submit a new plan to the city.
Officials are outlining a list of conditions for approval that will involve multiple departments, according to Planning and Redevelopment Director Bianca Policastro.
The need to submit an amended master plan is because the initial plan for the industrial property and the abutting Morley Field recreation property has changed to preserve more of the field, said Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office this week.
There has been no application for a building permit to this point at the property, Voll said.
The Breeze reported last October that the City Council had approved a resolution authorizing the sale of just Lot 309 of Morley Field, at more than three acres, preserving Lot 291 at the field, at more than two acres.
The city, due to National Park Service rules requiring a replacement for recreational property that sold, will still buy a portion of land near the Pawtucket riverfront as replacement recreation space for Lot 309, but not as much of it is now needed to be converted into recreation space.
Despite continued protests from advocates for preserving the land, officials have indicated that the project is moving forward.
State Rep. Cherie Cruz, of House District 58, is among those organizing a letter-writing campaign this Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pawtucket Public Library, “to save the last green space in (Council) District 5.”
This green space donated in the 1970s to the community because an athletic field was “desperately needed” in Woodlawn, and still is despite years of neglect, is now at risk of becoming a parking lot, says Cruz.
A second resolution approved last fall, part of an agreement called a win for all involved by City Councilor Terry Mercer, now council president, asked the administration to work with the neighborhood association and recreation subcommittee to rehabilitate and reopen the remaining field space, designing it as a recreation spot for local residents.
The distribution facility was previously planned to cover 159,000 square feet on more than 10 acres, plus parking and space for trucks to maneuver.
The project, which will bring hundreds of jobs to the city according to supporters, would replace a mostly demolished 1940 mill property purchased by HP Fabrics in 2017.
The Breeze reported in May 2017 that Microfibres had sold industrial property, including 300,000 square feet of mill complex space, to HP Fabrics Inc. Microfibres, a manufacturer and distributor of upholstery fabrics, closed its Pawtucket and North Carolina branches in February of that year.
